Chaminade guard Last earns PacWest basketball honors

Chaminade guard Jackson Last was named this season’s first PacWest Men’s Basketball Player of the Week following a stellar performance last week as the Silverswords started 2-0.

Last, a graduate transfer from Robert Morris, hit 10 of 17 shots with four 3-pointers, finishing with 25 points and eight rebounds in a win over Alaska. He followed that up with a 24-point performance against Alaska Anchorage, hitting seven of 12 from the field with three more triples. He finished the weekend shooting at a 58.6% clip in the PacWest/GNAC Challenge.

Silverswords remain at No. 7 in latest polls

The Chaminade women’s volleyball team remained at No. 7 in the latest AVCA Top 25 Coaches Poll, released Monday.

The Silverswords (22-4, 15-0) defeated Biola in four sets on Saturday to remain perfect in conference play, clinching at least a share of the regular-season title with the victory. Chaminade has won 12 straight, one shy of the school record.