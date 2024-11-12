Prep football Top 10: Ground-and-pound pushes Kahuku to No. 1 as states begin

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

In the end, it was defense and ground-and-pound football that gave Big Red the edge.

Kahuku’s decisive 33-15 win over previously unbeaten Campbell not only redeemed a regular-season home loss to the Sabers, but the two-defending state champion now opens the state tournament as the top seed in the Open Division.

Kahuku’s balanced offense and disciplined defense limited Campbell to a season-low scoring output. Sabers quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, Hawaii’s all-time passing yardage leader, threw for at least four touchdowns in every game this season with two exceptions: one TD in each of the games with Kahuku.

Kahuku collected all eight first-place votes from the panel of coaches and media, moving into the No. 1 spot of the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10 for the first time since Sept. 8. This ends an eight-week reign atop the rankings by Campbell.

The rest of this week’s poll has some ruffling and shuffling. Saint Louis won the ILH Open title with a 33-9 victory over Kamehameha. The Crusaders switched places with Mililani in the rankings, moving up a notch to No. 3.

Saint Louis’ win prevented a major headache for players, coaches and fans after the ILH declared Kamehameha the second-round winner last week without playing in the tiebreaker series.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Mililani dropped to No. 4 despite a 41-7 win over Kapolei, as quarterback Kini McMillan shook off the rust of his hiatus due to injury.

The First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Football State Championships begin Friday. Top seed Kahuku will play OIA third-place team Mililani, and Campbell will battle Saint Louis. Both games are at Mililani’s John Kauinana Stadium.

The Division I bracket begins with regional sites in play. OIA champion Leilehua, coming off a 38-21 win over Kailua, will play at Lahainaluna at 7 p.m. Saturday. OIA runner-up Kailua will play KIF champion Kapaa at the Warriors’ home field, Bryan Baptiste Complex.

The D-I bracket also kicks off Saturday. OIA champion Roosevelt, the fourth seed, will host fifth-seeded Kamehameha-Hawaii, the BIIF champion. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. at Ticky Vasconcellos Stadium.

Third-seeded Pac-Five, the ILH representative, will meet OIA runner-up Kaiser at Farrington’s Skippa Diaz Stadium at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Star-Advertiser Football Top 10

Monday, Nov. 11, 2024

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Kahuku (8-4, 3-2 reg. season, 2-0 playoffs) (8) 89 2

> def. Campbell, 33-15

> next: at No. 4 Mililani, Friday, 4 p.m.

2. Campbell (9-1, 5-0 reg. season, 1-1 playoffs) 75 1

> lost to Kahuku, 33-15

> next: vs. No. 3 Saint Louis, Friday, 7:30 p.m. (John Kauinana)

3. Saint Louis (7-3, 3-1 reg. season, 1-0 tiebreaker, 1-0 playoff) (1) 73 4

> def. Kamehameha, 33-9

> next: vs. No. 2 Campbell, Friday, 7:30 p.m. (John Kauinana)

4. Mililani (9-2, 4-1 reg. season, 1-1 playoffs) 69 3

> def. Kapolei, 41-7

> next: vs. No. 1 Kahuku, Friday, 4 p.m.

5. Kamehameha (5-4, 2-2 reg. season, 0-1 playoff) 49 6

> lost to Saint Louis, 33-9

6. Kapolei (5-5, 2-3 reg. season, 0-2 playoffs) 48 5

> lost to No. 3 Mililani, 41-7

7. Punahou (3-6, 1-3 reg. season, 0-1 tiebreaker) 23 8

8. Konawaena (9-2, 8-0 reg. season, 1-0 playoff) 22 7

> bye

> next: bye (vs. Lahainaluna-Leilehua winner, Friday, Nov. 22, 7 p.m.)

9. Damien (9-1, 7-0 ILH D-I) 19 9

> bye

> next: bye (vs. Kapaa-Kailua winner, Friday, Nov. 22, 7:30 p.m., Skippa Diaz)

10. Farrington (4-5, 1-4 OIA Open) 10 10