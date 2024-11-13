Letter: Leave precious reefs closed to aquarium trade

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Recently, Hawaii Pacific University’s Oceanic Institute released aquacultured lauipala (yellow tang) in Waimanalo, highlighting the important role these herbivores play in reef health and the significant decline in their populations due to massive extraction by Hawaii’s aquarium pet trade.

Oceanic Institute was the first to successfully captive-breed yellow tang more than a decade ago, to take pressure off their wild counterparts collected en masse for sale to mainland hobbyists.

While local scientists release these fish to protect our fragile reefs, outrageously, our own state Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Aquatic Resources is pushing to reopen the destructive aquarium trade on both Oahu and West Hawaii to appease wildlife profiteers.

If out-of-state interests must have our fish as pets, they should only be allowed to purchase those species that are aquacultured. Our native reef wildlife is held in public trust for all the peoples of Hawaii and must be protected.

Gregg Gruwell

Waimea

EXPRESS YOURSELF

