Letter: Misguided voters drag country into uncertainty

It is a sad state of affairs. The number of misguided people who elected Donald Trump is ridiculous. To read that the southern border and the economy are the issues most responsible for the Democrats’ loss shows how ignorant the majority of the electorate are.

It’s a slap in the face to U.S. Sen. Jim Lankford of Oklahoma, who produced a bipartisan, comprehensive fix for our immigration policies only to have Trump push to kill the legislation so immigration would be an issue in November.

It’s a slap in the face to President Joe Biden, who has done a magnificent job of keeping the economy solid after Trump’s handling of the economy through the COVID disaster.

It’s just sad the misguided people who elected the individual with so many flaws are going to drag the rest of us to ruin with them. Time will show how empty the new president’s policies are.

John Arnest

Wilhelmina Rise

