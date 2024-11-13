Letter: Reclaim Armistice Day spirit with peace in Gaza

With Veterans Day just passed, we would do well to remember its origin, the end of World War I on Nov. 11, 1918. This date was celebrated as Armistice Day, a day to end all wars, until the U.S. Congress renamed it Veterans Day in 1954 during the Korean War. The glorification of those who fight in wars, and thus war itself, turned the original meaning of Armistice Day on its head.

We can reclaim the spirit of Armistice Day by calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and throughout the Middle East. The surest way to achieve such a ceasefire is for our own government to stop sending bombs to Israel to be dropped on Palestinian children and their parents.

It is high time to put an end to genocide, military confrontation and the prospects of a nuclear war that could bring a terrible end to human civilization.

Col. Ann Wright (retired)

Chapter coordinator

Veterans For Peace-Hawaii

