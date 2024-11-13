Kokua Line: Does Social Security ask for COLA update?

Question: This is my first year on Social Security. Do I have to update any forms to get the COLA? I think this is a scam, but I thought I should check.

Answer: No, you don’t have to update forms to receive the annual cost- of-living adjustment; no action is needed. The attempt to get personal information from you was a scam, one of several circulating now about Social Security payments. You were correct to hang up the phone. Be wary of “phishing” emails and texts as well (more on that below).

The U.S. Social Security Administration assures recipients on its website, which says:

“Are you wondering what to do to receive a cost-of-living increase in your Social Security benefits for 2025? No worries, the answer is ‘nothing.’ The annual Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) is automatic. The Social Security Administration announced its new COLA of 2.5% on Oct. 10, 2024. Notices will arrive by mail beginning in December. Further, my Social Security account-holders can see their COLA notice online. Beneficiaries will see the increase in benefits payable in January 2025.”

COLA scam attempts spike this time of year as Social Security beneficiaries expect to hear how much their monthly payments will increase to keep up with inflation. Scammers capitalize on this expectation by calling, texting and emailing targets and falsely insisting that Social Security recipients will miss out on the COLA if they don’t share personal or financial information to update their records. Don’t fall for the scams. Social Security recipients new to the retirement system may be the most susceptible, having never received a COLA before — it’s always automatic, the agency emphasizes.

Alert readers also have sent in reports of a different scam impersonating the Social Security Administration. This one is an email phishing scam with a link that purports to direct recipients to a streamlined and easy-to-read record of their earnings. The email version we saw has a few typos but otherwise mimics language found in legitimate correspondence; don’t click the link. Instead, go to the Social Security website at ssa.gov for genuine information about managing benefits. You can also find more details about common scams and how to avoid them.

TheBus survey

Riders of TheBus routes 41, 44, 415 and 461 should let the city know soon what they think of proposed changes to those routes. Hono­lulu’s Department of Transportation Services has posted a link on its website, www8.honolulu.gov/dts, that connects to a survey about the proposed restructuring of the Kapolei, Makakilo and Ewa routes. The online survey is scheduled to close Friday. The plan would restructure the following routes:

>> 41 (Kapolei-Ewa Beach)

>> 44 (Waipahu-Ewa Beach)

>> 415 (Kapolei Transit Center-Kalaeloa)

>> 461 (Makakilo- ­Palahia-UH West Oahu)

The plan would also add a new Route 47 (UH West Oahu-­Ewa Beach).

The survey includes maps of the existing and proposed routes, questions about the impact of the proposed changes and room for respondents to offer comments.

Kokua Line generally receives numerous Auwes after any particular bus route is altered on Oahu, so here’s a chance to weigh in on these routes before any change takes effect.

Thanksgiving

Kokua Line will continue its tradition of publishing a special Mahalo column on Thanksgiving. So now’s the time to express gratitude for people who make the world a better place, as we hope to collect a wide array of short “good news” items to celebrate the holiday. Use any of the submission methods listed at the end of the column, although email is preferred.

