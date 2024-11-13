Wahine’s Alexander honored for record seventh time

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Hawaii outside hitter Caylen Alexander on Monday won a single-season record seventh Big West Women’s Volleyball Player of the Week award.

Alexander, a junior from Alpharetta, Ga., surpassed the previous record of six by Cal Poly’s Kylie Atherstone in 2007.

Alexander, who has won the conference weekly award four consecutive times, finished with 57 kills, averaged 6.33 kills per set and posted a .301 hitting percentage as the Rainbow Wahine split a two-match road trip.

She is second in the country in total kills (514), kills per set (5.35), and total points (564.0), and ranks third in points per set (5.88).

UH’s Phillips wins weekly Big West award

Hawaii guard Daejah Phillips on Monday earned the season’s first Big West Women’s Basketball Player of the Week award.

Phillips, a senior from Las Vegas, averaged 15 points per game while shooting 47.1% from the field during the Rainbow Wahine’s trip to Portland and Portland State to open the season.

She also had seven rebounds, three assists and five steals en route to receiving the honor for the third time in her career.