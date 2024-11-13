Warriors hoping they won’t be left out in the Utah cold

The Hawaii football team is expecting a c-c-c-old reception in Logan, Utah, for Saturday’s final road game of the regular season.

The thermostat is predicted to be at 35 degrees for the 1 p.m. Mountain time kickoff at Maverik Stadium on the Utah State campus. There is a 40% chance of precipitation that morning, although it should be clear by game time.

“What cold? I don’t know what you’re talking about,” UH coach Timmy Chang said to reporters after the Rainbow Warriors’ 90-minute practice on Tuesday morning.

UH’s equipment staff will bring heaters, hand-warmers, long-sleeved undershirts and gloves.

The Warriors have butted helmets with Mother Nature in the past. Several years ago, there was snow on the field when the Warriors arrived for a walk-through the day ahead of a game in Wyoming. It did not snow on game day, and the field was fine.

In 2019, snow flurries fell throughout a game against Nevada in Reno. UH won 54-3. At the time, Chang was an assistant coach with the Wolf Pack. “That’s a game I would love to show to the guys,” Chang said of the Warriors’ overcoming adversity.

Offensive tackle Christian Perry recalled playing in the junior college championship game in San Mateo, Calif. “It was 20, 23 degrees,” Perry said. “It was freezing cold. It was hard rain on the side. (Saturday’s game) is going to be cool, interesting.”

Chang said retired Col. Trey Johnson and and former Warriors linebacker KK Padello will give inspirational talks ahead of the Warriors’ departure for Utah on Thursday. Johnson is an Airborne Ranger combat veteran of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. He also was the first director of Hawaii’s Youth Impact Program. Padello is a first lieutenant with the Army National Guard. He also works with HI-EMA, essentially Hawaii’s version of FEMA.

Chang said Johnson, who also was an instructor with UH’s ROTC program, has been associated with the Warriors since 2000.

“We’ve been having guest speakers come in from our armed forces and just talking about our mission mindset and what it takes to win on the road,” Chang said. “It’s been an on-going process.”

UH quarterback Brayden Schager said: “Whatever circumstance presents itself, we’ll be ready to go. I’ve played in cold before in high school (in Texas).”

Because the COVID-19 pandemic forced postponements, Schager’s last game with Highland Park High was played on Dec. 31, 2000.

Wideout Jonah Panoke recalled the Warriors’ 2020 game in Wyoming. “That was pretty cold,” said Panoke, noting Saturday’s game is “day game. That could play a factor and could help us.”

Chang said: “For us, it’s a different place, a different setting. It’ll be a different field. But the mindset and goal are all the same. We’re going to be in a different environment for 31⁄2 hours to 4 hours. And you find ways to get the job done.”

HAWAI‘I FOOTBALL IN TEMPERATURE BELOW 50 DEGREES

(Division I era since 1974; temperature at kickoff)

>> Coldest temperature: 25, Laramie, Wyo., Nov. 23, 2013; Wyoming def. UH, 59-56 (OT)

DATE TEMP LOCATION OPPONENT RESULTS (3-11)

11/27/2021 44 Laramie, Wyo. Wyoming W 38-14

10/30/2020 36 Laramie, Wyo. Wyoming L 7-31

12/7/2019 48 Boise, Idaho Boise State L 10-31

9/28/2019 39 Reno, Nev. Nevada W 54-3

11/18/2017 38 Logan, Utah Utah State L 0-38

9/23/2017 43 Laramie, Wyo. Wyoming L 21-28

11/23/2013 25 Laramie, Wyo. Wyoming L 56-59 OT

11/16/2012 39 Colorado Springs, Colo. Air Force L 7-21

10/27/2012 45 Fort Collins, Colo. Colorado State L 27-42

11/12/2011 46 Reno, Nev. Nevada L 28-42

11/4/2006 46 Logan, Utah Utah State W 63-10

10/29/2004 47 Boise, Idaho Boise State L 3-69

10/26/1996 40 Colorado Springs, Colo. Air Force L 7-34

10/15/1994 40 Salt Lake City, Utah Utah L 3-14

Source: Hawaii media relations