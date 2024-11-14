Letter: Accept election results and hope for the best

Everything that the Democrats did to get Kamala Harris elected failed. Joe Biden would have had a better chance, maybe.

All the endorsements didn’t help. The polls were misleading. Now all of the late-night talk show hosts can’t make fun of Donald Trump. Harris was blown out of the water by Trump in a 312-226 Electoral College win. Harris, however, conceded in defeat. Now it’s up to Trump to put his mouth into drive to move forward.

I voted for Harris, but that’s water under the bridge. If Trump can deliver on his promises, then I’d be OK with it. In pidgin slang, “No talk, I like see.” At this point, it’s useless to even complain, but only reluctantly accept the results. Even Congress was won by the Republicans. They did something right. Credit the voters who won the fight.

John Keala

Waianae

