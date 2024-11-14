Letter: Only time will tell who is right about Trump term

Now that Donald Trump has won the presidency for a second term, let’s see if any of the nonsense expressed by some people will come to pass. Many have said that Trump’s election would mean the end of our democracy, he will become a dictator, he will try to remain in office for life, or he will not follow our Constitution.

I don’t believe any of this will happen. Instead, I believe that Trump will improve our economy, close our southern border, deport many dangerous undocumented immigrants and take strong measures to reduce crime.

Most Americans want these things, as evidenced by the overwhelming electoral and popular votes cast for Trump. Americans are smart enough to see through and disregard all the negative comments about Trump in social media and especially repeated over and over by the liberal networks.

Harold Nakagawa

Mililani

