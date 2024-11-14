Letter: Return Waikiki to natural state, without beaches

Regarding the Nov. 10 article, “Disappearing Beaches”: Perhaps the good people at the departments of Land and Natural Resources and of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, etc., should read and refer to Robert L. Wiegel’s 2008 article “Waikiki Beach, Oahu, Hawai‘i: History of its transformation from a natural to an urban shore” in Shore & Beach.

Historically there were no beaches, only sea walls and narrow strips of sand in various places, with the mouth of Apuakehau Stream providing the only true beach when the stream dried up.

No amount of environmental impact statement reports can establish beaches where there were none, so either bite the bullet and pump millions (perhaps even billions) of dollars to provide our visitors with the postcard images of Waikiki beaches, or let’s bring back the streams and revert to the wetlands of the early Hawaiians.

Veneeta Acson

Manoa

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter