Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Thursday, November 14, 2024 77° Today's Paper

EditorialLetters

Letter: Return Waikiki to natural state, without beaches

Today

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Visitors enjoy the sun and sand at Waikiki Beach on Oct. 1.

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

Visitors enjoy the sun and sand at Waikiki Beach on Oct. 1.