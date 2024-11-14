Letter: With country divided, show empathy to all

Our best leaders bring us together. I believe Donald Trump achieved victory in part, however, by further splitting us apart. I would therefore like to implore the following from fellow readers: Remember it is a strength to admit when you (or your candidate) makes a mistake, lose or fail. Social media and national news outlets have allowed us to accept only the facts that confirm our existing beliefs.

Consider that millions of others do not share your views and yet are still (hopefully) good people. Be empathetic to the experiences that led someone to their political beliefs. If you cannot agree on the facts, at least validate each other’s feelings as genuine.

I know I have friends and relatives who supported the president-elect. I hope they, too, could at least acknowledge the apprehension many of us are experiencing in this moment where so much is at stake.

Evan Taniguchi

Nuuanu

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter