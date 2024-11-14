Off the news: Hotel worker union settlement expected

Thursday, November 14, 2024
A settlement is expected by week’s end on four-year contracts for more than 5,000 unionized Hawaii hotel workers in UNITE HERE Local 5 — about half of the union’s membership — who will gain a $10-an-hour pay increase.
While the added income basically catches employees up with the erosion in their earning power because of inflation, as one Hawaii economist noted, Local 5 secretary-treasurer Cade Watanabe praised the agreement as a “historic new standard for hotel workers … [with] wages that help us get ahead, and not just get by.”
Negotiations continue or are pending with hotel companies employing the remainder of Local 5’s members.