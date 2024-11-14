A cornucopia of feasts

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

There is so much to be thankful for this holiday season: family, friends and, of course, food! Whether you wish to dine out or eat in the comfort of your own home, here are a few places with scrumptious feasts you and your loved ones can indulge in this Thanksgiving Day.

53 by the Sea

53 By The Sea (53 Ahui St.) offers two Thanksgiving Take Home Packages this holiday season, while supplies last.

The standard Thanksgiving dinner set boasts oven-roasted turkey with giblet gravy, frisée salad, twice-baked potato, Small Kine Farm mushroom stuffing, roasted vegetables, green beans, cran-pineapple sauce and Molokai sweet potato bar.

Meanwhile, the deluxe Thanksgiving dinner set includes a whole turkey, ahi tartare, roasted prime rib with Yorkshire pudding, lobster cannelloni, pecan-macadamia nut pie, along with everything offered in the standard package.

Preorder online at 53bythesea.com or call 808-536-5353. Pickup will be in-person from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 28 at the restaurant.

A Catered Experience

Ohana looking for all the fixings this Thanksgiving Day can pick up A Catered Experience (94-1068 Ka Uka Blvd.) Complete Turkey Package.

The package feeds approximately eight people and boasts a 10- to 12-pound, whole, fully roasted turkey — hot and ready to eat — mashed potatoes, poultry gravy, stuffing, a pineapple-cranberry relish, a dozen King’s Hawaiian Sweet Rolls and a Napoleon’s Bakery pumpkin pie.

And if that’s not enough, the biz also sells add-ons such as its maki sushi roll, chicken nishime, potato/macaroni salad and more.

Packages must be preordered and pickup is from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day at the Hawaii Okinawa Center parking lot.

Call 808-677-7744 or visit acateredexperience.com.

Ala Moana Hotel by Mantra

Ala Moana Hotel by Mantra (410 Atkinson Drive) presents families a hassle-free Thanksgiving at Home meal package. The meal serves four to six people.

The holiday meal boasts a brined, herb-roasted turkey complemented by classic Thanksgiving sides, including classic giblet gravy, stuffing, cranberry lychee chutney, candied yams, roasted garlic whipped potatoes, corn and sweet potato succotash, herb-roasted vegetables, dinner rolls and custard bread pudding with vanilla sauce.

Orders must be placed by Nov. 15 and pickup take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28 at Ala Moana Hotel’s loading dock on Kona Street. Due to limited availability, early ordering is encouraged.

For more information or to place an order, call 808- 944-4333.

Artisan by MW

There is a lot be thankful for, especially with Artizen by MW’s (888 Kapiolani Blvd. Ste. 102) affordable Turkey Dinner Bento Meal, which is available for pickup from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 28.

The meal includes organic free-range turkey, truffle smashed potatoes, yuzu kosho cranberry sauce, arabiki sausage stuffing, roasted vegetable medley and MW chocolate cake.

For more info and to place an order, visit artizenbymw.com.

The Buffet at the Hyatt

Located at Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort and Spa, The Buffet at The Hyatt (2424 Kalakaua Ave.) holds its Thanksgiving dinner buffet from 3:30 to 9 p.m. (90-minute time limit) on Nov. 28.

The buffet boasts a carving station with Korean magic-dusted prime rib and herb-roasted turkey; a hot buffet station with choices such as roasted Hawaiian kampachi, truffled honey butter Korean-style fried chicken, lechon pork belly and char siu pork tenderloin; a seafood and sushi station featuring Goose Point oysters, chilled Alaskan snow crab legs, nigiri sushi and poached shrimp cocktail; and a cold buffet station showcasing options like truffled mac salad, spicy takuan kimchi, japchae and more.

For reservations and more info, visit bit.ly/3YX4JaE.

Chef Chai

Chef Chai (1009 Kapiolani Blvd.) presents a special Thanksgiving dinner with its Wiki Wiki Dinner Box — small box and large box.

The dinner boasts an appetizer of Alaskan king crab cakes with roasted garlic aioli and mango salsa, a salad featuring organically grown Big Island Baby Greens with a tangerine vinaigrette, corn chowder with garlic-herb croutons, roasted turkey and side dishes. The latter comes with Granny Smith Apple and raisin bread stuffing; roasted butternut squash, onion and Brussels sprouts; a cranberry-apricot chutney; mashed Yukon Gold potatoes; and giblet gravy.

Then, the decadent meal is finished with a classic whole pumpkin pie.

To order, call 808-585-0011 or visit chefchai.com.

MW Restaurant

MW Restaurant (888 Kapiolani Blvd. Ste. 201) carries on its Thanksgiving tradition of curating delicious takeout menus for ohana to enjoy in the comfort of their own home. The Thanksgiving Family Feast feeds six to eight people and is available for pickup from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 28.

The delectable menu comprises Brandt Brand Prime Grade prime rib, organic free-range turkey breast and leg meat, smoked Kurobuta pork, miso honey-glazed butterfish with taegu salad, truffle smashed potatoes, arabiki sausage stuffing, yuzu koshi cranberry sauce, a farmer salad and an 8-inch pumpkin crunch cheesecake.

For more info and to order, visit mwrestaurant.com.

StripSteak, A Michael Mina Restaurant

Located in International Market Place, StripSteak, A Michael Mina Restaurant (2330 Kalakaua Ave. No. 330) presents its three-course Thanksgiving menu prepared by chef Garrick Mendoza.

The first course includes choices of burrata, chop chop wedge, jalapeño shrimp toast and butternut squash bisque. The second course features selections including a roasted heritage turkey, macadamia nut-crusted mahimahi, an 8-ounce Black Angus filet, an Ora King salmon and a triple-seared A5 wagyu stripsteak.

Dessert includes a choice of salted caramel cheesecake or pumpkin crunch pie.

This feast is available 3:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 28.

Visit stripsteakwaikiki.com or call 808-896-2545.