A must-try marinara

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Tofu and quinoa provide texture and a protein punch in this mushroom marinara.

This recipe takes the shortcut of using a commercial marinara sauce, but technique is still important. Cooking the mushrooms and onions as directed intensifies the flavors of the ingredients.

Mushroom Marinara with Tofu and Quinoa

Ingredients:

• 24 ounces cremini mushrooms, sliced

• Salt, to taste

• 6 tablespoons vegetable oil

• 2 cups diced onions

• 2 tablespoons chopped garlic

• 16 ounces firm tofu

• 32 ounces prepared marinara sauce

• 1 cup water

• 2 cups cooked quinoa

• 1 tablespoon mushroom seasoning (available in Asian markets; or substitute vegetable bouillon)

• 1 tablespoon honey

• 2 tablespoons sliced fresh basil (chiffonade cut)

• For serving: Cooked pasta, rice noodles or steamed Yukon Gold potato slices

Directions:

Saute mushrooms in a pan without fat or water over medium heat to release moisture. Stir occasionally to keep from burning and to break up any brown bits sticking to the pan. Season with salt. Remove to a dish once mushrooms have cooked down; they will be dark.

Add oil to pan over medium heat. Saute onions until lightly caramelized; mix in garlic.

Crumble tofu into pan. Stir so tofu dries and browns.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Mix in marinara sauce and water. Add quinoa, mushroom seasoning and honey. Bring to a gentle boil then mix in cooked mushrooms and fresh basil. Taste and adjust seasonings. Serve over pasta, rice noodles or sliced steamed potatoes.

Serves 6-8.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (based on 6 servings and not including pasta, noodles, potatoes, or salt to taste): 400 calories, 21 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 950 mg sodium, 38 g carbohydrate, 6 g fiber, 16 g sugar, 16 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.