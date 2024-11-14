A quick Kauai adventure

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

During a brief media trip to Kauai’s south shore, we got to check out several new spots, along with popular destinations:

Java Kai Koloa

This popular coffee shop recently expanded and opened a location in Koloa. The biz is known for its coffees, smoothies and breakfast fare. Choose from a variety of beverages with fun names like Shark Bite ($5.75-$7.25) — a raspberry latte with an extra espresso shot and whipped cream — and Maui Mocha ($5.75-$7.25), a blend of coconut and chocolate with espresso and whole milk.

Keep an eye out for seasonal flavors like iced pie chai ($7-$7.50) and pumpkin pie latte ($5.75-$7.25).

Java Kai Koloa

5356 Koload Road, Koloa

808-635-1982

javakai.com

Instagram: @javakaikauai

Little Fish Coffee

If you’re searching for a spot with acai bowls, smoothies, sandwiches and coffee, look no further than Little Fish Coffee.

Choose from customer favorites like the breakfast bagel ($8) and the Pakala bowl ($11.50).

The latter features acai topped with peanut butter, bananas, blueberries, granola, almonds and chocolate chips.

Little Fish Coffee

2294 Poipu Road, Koloa

808-742-2113

littlefishcoffee.com

Instagram: littlefishcoffee

Break + Feast

Break + Feast’s brunch features a mouthwatering fusion of local flavors. Popular dishes include green chile skillet with smoked brisket chile ($23), kalbi bibimbap ($27) and a variety of eggs Benedicts ($23). Benedicts feature grilled house focaccia, two poached eggs and yuzu hollandaise.

Craving something sweet? Go for the lilikoi pancakes (single $11, stack $18) or banana bread pudding ($20). The latter features a potato chip crunch, fresh banana, warm Nutella, creme anglaise and salted honey butter.

Break + Feast

5460 Koloa Road A201, Koloa

808-431-4508

breakandfeast.com

Instagram: @breakandfeast

The Musubi Truck (Kalapaki location)

The Musubi Truck — with locations in Kapaa and Koloa — recently opened a brick and mortar in Lihue. While you can still find the business’s popular OG Spam musubi ($3), deep-fried OG musubi ($7) and chicken katsu musubi ($14), this location has a few exclusive dishes.

Feast on delicious dishes like the wagyu beef loco moco ($17) or Kalapaki bento ($17), which includes Korean chicken with poke over rice. Or, opt for the loaded loco moco ($17), which includes a 1/2 pound wagyu beef patty or chicken cutlet with fried egg, brown gravy, green onions, truffle oil, deep-fried onions and garlic aioli over white rice.

The Musubi Truck (Kalapaki location)

3474 Rice St., Lihue

808-378-2026

themusubitruck.square.site