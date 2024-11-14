Brand-new Izakaya

Harumi Izakaya recently opened on Royal Hawaiian Avenue. The cozy izakaya offers a variety of tempura, sashimi and nigiri, specialty rolls, yakitori and donburi.

Patrons will love the specials at Harumi, which includes a sashimi/sushi omakase ($79.99) that comes with 18 pieces. The chef’s assortment varies depending on what’s available, but you can find otoro, chutoro, Hokkaido uni, Hokkaido scallops, yellowtail, ikura and more. Meanwhile, the sashimi cups usually include ikura, uni, salmon and tuna.

Popular dishes include takoyaki, chicken karaage, Kauai shrimp tempura, crab meat tempura, rainbow roll and jalapeño hamachi roll. The biz also serves chicken thigh, pork belly and mushroom skewers.

Visit @harumi_waikiki on Instagram.

New Italian deli and market

Allegrini Mozzarella recently opened in the Waikiki Shopping Plaza (2250 Kalakaua Ave. basement level). It’s open 10 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.

Find an assortment of imported Italian goods, including pastas, olive oil, burrata and more.

The biz also features a deli that offers panino sandwiches, charcuterie, salads, pizzas and pastas. Guests looking to satisfy their sweet cravings can also pick up desserts like tiramisu and cheesecake.

Follow @littleitalyhawaii on Instagram.

Nobu comes to Maui

World-renowned Japanese restaurant Nobu will join Grand Wailea, a Waldorf Astoria Resort next summer.

The 13,000-square-foot restaurant boasts indoor and alfresco dining spaces, a sushi bar, beautiful murals and panoramic Pacific Ocean views. The biz showcases signature Nobu dishes such as the iconic black cod with miso and yellowtail jalapeño, alongside the acclaimed sushi synonymous with the brand.

The debut of Nobu at Grand Wailea — designed by Rockwell Group — is a pivotal element in the resort’s extensive $350 million rejuvenation effort by the owner, Blackstone Real Estate.

Visit noburestaurants.com and grandwailea.com.

‘Bun’ in a million

Da Burger Wing Hub (93 N. Kamehameha Hwy. Ste. 102) recently launched new specials.

Its mac and cheese burger features a cheese sauce that’s poured over it and is complemented with housemade mac and cheese. Meanwhile, its double down burger showcases an 8-ounce wagyu patty topped with fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, onions and cheese sauce, and is served with jalapeños.

And, perfect for the Thanksgiving season, the biz now also serves huge turkey legs with homemade stuffing and homemade gravy (not on the menu) during the month of November. Limited quantities will also be available for catering.

Follow the business’s Instagram (@daburgerwinghub).

Grateful grub

Ohana can enjoy Popeyes Hawaii’s fan-favorite Cajun-style Turkey, which is now available at select locations — Dillingham, Kapahulu, Pearl City, Waipahu, Kapolei, Mililani and Pahoa — for $79.99 on Oahu and $84.99 on Hawaii island (feeds about eight to 12 people). Patrons who preorder and schedule pickup before Nov. 15 will receive a complimentary $10 promo card.

Turkeys are marinated with Popeyes’ signature blend of Louisiana seasoning, slow-roasted and flash-fried for a crispy coating. It’s then frozen and must be thawed 72 hours prior to reheating. Families looking for a whole meal can also add a catering pan of mashed potatoes and gravy ($24.99, serves 20), which is available in-store only for a limited time.

Visit popeyeshawaii.com.