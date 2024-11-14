Breakfast of champions

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Hungry for a delicious breakfast spot? Check out the following:

Go for a ‘swim’

Located at Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort and Spa is SWIM Restaurant & Pool Bar (2424 Kalakaua Ave.). Feast on dishes like SWIM’s chorizo breakfast burrito ($18), Swimming Upstream bagel with cream cheese and smoked salmon ($15) and eggs Benedict ($28), complete with truffled hollandaise.

Call 808-923-1234.

It’s a secret

Located at The Laylow, Autograph Collection, Secret Spot Honolulu (2299 Kuhio Ave.) is actually a music venue, but features a cafe menu during the day. The breakfast is served until noon and features coffees from Hawaiian Aroma Caffe, along with popular dishes like P.B. delight acai bowl ($13.95 small, $15.95 medium), avocado toast ($16.85), smoked salmon eggs Benedict ($18.65) and acai waffle ($18.50).

Visit secretspothonolulu.com.

This weekend brunch is back

Off the Wall Craft Beer and Wine (1170 Auahi St. Ste. 140) relaunched its weekend brunch with a brand-new menu. Brunch is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Popular dishes include chicken and waffle sandwich ($24) —served with a side of fermented hot honey — Big Time Bagel breakfast sandwich ($19), biscuits and gravy ($18) and OTW pancakes ($14). The latter features two pancakes served with berry compote and dulce de leche whipped cream.

The eatery also released its first-ever collab with Howzit Brewing. The Imiloa Vol. 2 IPA is part of a rotating IPA series.

Call 808-593-2337 or visit offthewallhawaii.com.

