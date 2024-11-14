More cheese please

If you’re willing to brave the busy streets of Waikiki, there is a delicious macaroni-and-cheese meal waiting for you. Patrons can discover variations of the comfort food at Aloha Mac Shack.

Since July, Frank Rueda has taken over as owner of the truck after founder Rodger White announced he was moving off island with his family. Reuda and White had worked together in the same food truck community.

“We decided that our best chance of building legacy for our keiki is to find a more affordable place for us to call home,” stated a post on the truck’s Instagram. “We are in joyful expectation of what is to come for us, but will miss our life here in the islands (including this business).

“Thank you to our patrons, our fellow vendors, our event planners and our business supports (such as those who helped us with insurance, banking, etc.). This dream wouldn’t have been possible if not for all of you,” the post stated.

Patrons can still expect the same local flavors mixed with a traditional taste and new items, too.

One of its popular items is the bacon mac bomb ($16) — mac and cheese with fried bacon. Also, try the spicy chicken sandwich ($17), which features spicy fried chicken with Sriracha mayo, lettuce and tomato, and served with a side of fries. The truck offers a variety of burgers, including the mac daddy burger ($22), a deluxe burger with a deep-fried mac-and-cheese bun in three signature flavors including classic, bacon or jalapeño.

Rueda also says patrons can keep an eye out for a new menu item, the Hot Cheetos bomb ($16), which is a mac-and-cheese bomb coated in Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

The truck is located in Ohana Hale Waikiki food truck park daily: 5-9 p.m. Mondays, noon-9 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays and Sundays, and noon-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Aloha Mac Shack

Ohana Hale Waikiki

1958 Kalakaua Ave., Honolulu

Instagram: @alohamacshack

How to order: In-person, DoorDash

How to pay: Cash, credit cards and Apple Pay