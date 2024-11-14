On the Move: Ritabelle Fernandes

AlohaCare has hired Ritabelle Fernandes as medical director of population health. Fernandes joins the company with 25 years experience as a geriatrician, including positions at Kokua Kalihi Valley and Kalihi-Palama Health Center. She also is an associate professor at the Department of Geriatric Medicine of the University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine.

