UH Hilo forward Arakawa repeats as POY

Hawaii Hilo forward Teani Arakawa was named the repeat PacWest Women’s Soccer Player of the Year on Wednesday.

Arakawa, a senior and King Kekaulike graduate, finished with 12 goals and seven assists in 16 games for the Vulcans.

Hilo senior midfielder Savina Zamborini was named Newcomer of the Year.

The Vulcans’ Alyssa Padron made the first team, while teammates Jazlynn Ellis, Filippa Graneld, Shea Christiansen, Haley Clark and Phoebe Barnes were named to the second team.

Chaminade’s Gracie Knowd also made the second team.

Hilo’s Alia Bournay was named to the third team.

>> Hawaii Hilo defender Koki Hamada was named to the PacWest Men’s Soccer first team.

Hamada, a junior from Tokyo, anchored a Vulcans’ backline that allowed 1.06 goals per game.

The Vulcans’ Brian Trujillo was voted to the second team and teammate Felix Drizinsky made the third team.

Vulcan soccer teams in PacWest tourneys

The Hawaii Hilo men’s and women’s soccer teams will play in their respective PacWest tournaments, starting today in Irvine, Calif.

The No. 2 seeded Vulcan women (12-1-3) will face No. 3 Concordia Irvine (13-1-2) in a semifinal game at 4:30 p.m. (HST). The preceding semifinal will have No. 4 Westmont (9-7-2) playing No. 1 Point Loma (13-2-1).

The No. 3 seeded Vulcan men (11-5-1) will play No. 2 Westmont (10-4-4) in a semifinal game at 11:30 a.m. The first semifinal will have No. 4 Fresno Pacific (7-6-5) taking on No. 1 Point Loma (11-2-3).

The men’s championship game is Saturday at noon and the women’s championship game will follow at 3 p.m.