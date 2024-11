Kahuku’s Kaimana Carvalho (2) and Maximum Fonoimoana (8) celebrate after Fonoimoana recovered a fumble during a High School Football game against Kamehameha on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Kahuku High School in Kahuku, Hawaii.

This is the 2023 Open Division state final revisited — again.

A year ago, Mililani toppled Kahuku in the OIA title game, 28-21, ending their string of three consecutive league championships. Three weeks later, Kahuku turned the tables as Diezel Kamoku returned a punt for a touchdown in the final minutes. Kahuku three-peated as state champion with the 21-19 win at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex..

This fall, Mililani edged Kahuku during the regular season, 14-10. Without their returning All-State quarterback, Kini McMillan, the Trojans were 6-0 overall with an impressive resume that included wins over Saint Louis, Liberty (Nev.) and Los Alamitos (Calif.).

The next four games were less kind to the men of Troy. A 41-20 home loss to Campbell was followed by two close wins over Farrington (20-14 in overtime) and Kapolei (21-13). A 35-6 loss to Kahuku in the playoffs left Mililani in an elimination match with Kapolei for the last state-tournament berth.

McMillan, making his second start since returning from a collarbone injury, shook off the rust in a 41-7 win over the Hurricanes on Saturday. With their playmaking QB in the middle of the action, Mililani (9-2) hosts Kahuku (8-4) Friday, 4 p.m., in the opening round of the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Football State Championships.

Rod York is in his 14th season as head coach, his first as a co-head coach with Vavae Tata. Mililani has five OIA titles under York, while Tata guided Kahuku to league titles in 2016 and ’17 before stepping down after the ’18 season. Sterling Carvalho, now in his sixth season as head coach at Kahuku, has three OIA titles on his ledger.

No matter what, the two powerhouse programs cannot escape each other, giving fans a state-final vibe for this semifinal matchup. Kahuku’s season includes losses to nationally ranked Bishop Gorman (Nev.) and Mater Dei (Calif.). The return of All-State defensive player of the year Mana Carvalho from injury was a big help. So was the arrival of former St. John Bosco quarterback Matai Fuiava.

In another transfer twist, Bishop Gorman’s top pass catcher, Brandon Gaea, arrived at Mililani in time for Halloween. The senior commit to Hawaii joined a deep, talented group of receivers that was boosted at midseason by the return of Onosa‘i Salanoa-Emote from injury.

Kahuku’s momentum is at full throttle following a 33-15 win over previously unbeaten Campbell in the OIA title game. Including the playoff win over Mililani, Kahuku outscored playoff opponents 68-18 in two games.

“It’s great and all, beating the No. 1 team especially, but I feel like we have to focus more on this game because this is how we get to the state final,” senior defensive lineman Maximum Fonoimoana said. “We want that four-peat.”

The drama and history between the two teams has no bearing on preparation, he added.

“Practice is good. It’s nice intensity with the team, all excited. We can’t take Kini lightly because he’s in full shape,” Fonoimoana said. “We’ve been watching film on him. They just destroyed Kapolei. I thought Kapolei would give them a fight.”

McMillan was a mastermind in the OIA title game last year, using his running ability to move the chains, playing chess while Kahuku seemed to play checkers. Kahuku made the proper adjustments in the state final.

“Giving him pressure is good, but we can’t let him have the middle. He likes to run there, but we might have ‘backers spy on him,” Fonoimoana said. “My job is just causing destruction for the quarterback. Make some sacks. Even at practice everyone’s rallying to the ball. Everybody is in the play. Our defense is special.”

McMillan can rely on veteran playmakers Lehiwa Kahana-Travis and Nakoa Kahana-Travis, along with his fleet of speedy, deep-threat receivers.

Facing a Kahuku defense with agile pass rushers like Fonoimoana and LeBron Williams, and elite defensive backs like Aiden Manutai and Madden Soliai may be the hottest e-ticket in the state this weekend.

Fonoimoana usually has enough time for his pre-game ritual with his grandmother, Tooa Brock. With an early kickoff on Friday, it is unlikely.

“My grandma takes me out to eat. Usually Saturday games when there’s time. She doesn’t go to the games. She watches on TV. She’d rather just stay home on her couch,” he said. “It’s better for her, more quiet.”

He has only one proclamation.

“Our offense is continuing to get better and improve. That’s it,” he said. “Matai can get the ball out quickly and he can run a little, too. It’s fun to go against him because we’re going against Kini.”

State Open semifinals

Campbell vs.

Saint Louis

Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Mililani

The quest for perfection ended with the loss to Kahuku, but the Sabers (9-1) have a bigger goal in mind. Campbell has never won an Open Division state title. Practice this week was the same, but so different.

“Everyone’s more motivated, especially coming off the loss. Everyone is ready to play this week,” senior QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele said.

He has passed for 3,241 yards and 46 TDs with only three picks in an almost exclusive Open Division schedule Sagapolutele has completed 71 percent of his attempts (202-for-285).

His QB rating of 217.56 is believed to be the best ever in Open Division for one season.

Campbell, like every team in the Open state bracket, is going through adjustments week to week. The Sabers lost wide receiver Tyson Ball to injury before the playoffs. They still have explosive receivers Zayden Alviar-Costa (52 receptions, 1,023 yards, 11 TDs) and Rusten Abang-Perez (70, 976, 10, while Shaison Kupukaa and Tainoa Lave provide more deep-threat action. Ball’s size is an element Campbell has missed.

“We’re finding a way to find an outside guy. We have a lot of great inside guys,” Sagapolutele said.

He was a QB on the Saint Louis I-AA team as a freshman, launching bombs to Kache Kaio and current Mililani senior Onosa‘i Salanoa-Emote.

“It feels like it was yesterday, like it just happened,” Sagapolutele said.

After not making the Open roster as a Crusader, he returned to Ewa Beach to play for Campbell, and the rest is record-setting history.

“I know a lot of the Saint Louis players. I’m trying to take it as a regular game. There’s no hard feelings, but there’s a little bit of motivation knowing they chose someone else and I could’ve been there. There’s always that motivation,” he said.

First-year Saint Louis head coach Tupu Alualu has cemented the program with his values, all the way down to every player taking care of chores at home. It has been about family, academics and faith up and down the program.

“If they’re hungry, I have food in the fridge,” Alualu said of the team’s office next to the practice field.

Saint Louis (7-3) has a finely tuned defensive philosophy under coordinator Thom Kaumeyer.

“It’s totally different. They play with less linebackers and more cover guys,” Sagapolutele noted.

It’s not often a defense has to contain a 6-foot-4, 225-pound quarterback who makes every type of throw and mixes in the occasional sideline scramble.

“Jaron is a great quarterback,” Alualu said. “There’s a lot of things we’ve got to defend. He’s the best quarterback in the state. Campbell is a great team. DJ (Johnson) is a great coach. He’s been in the game so long. They’ve got some studs out there.”

We just look for how we play together, how we practice and prepare for a game. Nothing is ever easy in this journey.”

Campbell’s tenacious defense will be tested by a Saint Louis attack that spreads the field and opens gaps for playmakers like Titan Lacaden. The senior moved from wide receiver to running back and rushed for 256 yards and four TDs in a win over Punahou four weeks ago. Last week, in a 33-9 win over Kamehameha for the ILH title, Lacaden had 146 yards and three TDs on 25 carries, adding four receptions for 26 yards and another TD.

Alualu credits his staff for shouldering the weight in all phases. The former assistant coach and standout running back considers himself more of a manager now, and when needed, his years as a former counselor are handy. It doesn’t mean he is going easy. Preparation for all details has left him with two hours of sleep every night.

“It’s all God’s plan. They all believe. The buy-in is already set. You are brothers for life,” he said. “You’re going to make history if you continue to love each other, continue to be disciplined and continue to honor your parents.”

State Division I quarterfinals

Kailua at Kapaa

Saturday, 2 p.m.

OIA Division I runner-up Kailua (6-6) got a taste of road life during a preseason trip to Nevada for a game with Coronado. The Surfriders will fly into Kapaa and return on the same day as the quarterfinal round commences. A 38-21 loss to Leilehua ended a five-game win streak. A handful of plays made the difference between a title and a loss.

“Fumbled snap, onside kick, three picks, a pick-6. It’s all about taking care of the ball and execution, and we didn’t take care of the ball,” Kailua coach Joe Wong said.

The state tourney is a new season. After the loss, he recalled Kahuku’s Open Division run last year after losing in the OIA final.

“That’s the whole thing behind this team, they believe. They know there’s a lot of football left,” Wong said.

They will meet a Kapaa team that also likes to run the ball out of a four-wide set.

“They’re like Waianae in that run mode, straight downhill, and they use an H-back when they go trips or even (formation),” Wong said.

The Surfriders refrained from rotating speedy cornerback Romeo Ortiz at QB against Leilehua. With starting DB Rusty Whitlock back this week, Kailua will utilize Ortiz on both sides of the ball.

Linebacker/tight end Doogie Kalama (6-2, 230) is a key piece for Kailua.

“I think he’s an unbelievable talent. He’d make any college program happy being there,” Wong said.

“He’s got the grades, above a 3.0 (grade-point average) and he’s had some looks. Nobody’s really offered him yet.”

Kapaa (6-2 overall) opened the season with losses to Open Division members Farrington (35-12) and Kapolei (35-16), then went 6-0 in the KIF. The Warriors’ closest league game was a 31-6 win over Waimea. Coach Mike Tresler’s team allowed just 25 points in KIF play, including three shutouts.

Running back Noah Simmons-Kaohelaulii leads the ground-and-pound attack.

State Division I quarterfinals

Kamehameha-Hawaii

at Roosevelt

Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

Roosevelt (9-2) has enjoyed its return to Division II, winning the OIA title last week.

“What’s great about these kids is they do everything asked of them. They get the job done. They come in, they put in work,” Rough Riders coach Kui Kahooilihala said. “From when we started in the offseason, we set goals every step of the way. Our division, states, it’s all reachable. That’s their mindset.”

Returning to practice this week as a league champion hasn’t changed their approach.

“Our kids are even more hungry. They just want to work. Their foot is still on the gas pedal. They want to go. We’re not going to stop. Taimane (Souza-Fautanu), Izaiah (Nakamura), Jahsiah (Souza-Armstead), Keawe Davis, all these kids want it,” Kahooilihala said.

Their hopes took a bit of a hit early in the season when offensive lineman Ryder Nui Ellis suffered a torn ACL.

“He’s a leader for us and we lost him right when the season started. We had to be next man up. Everybody knows that,” Kahooilihala said. “We don’t have the biggest guys, but these guys have this never-give-up attitude.”

Like Roosevelt, Kamehameha-Hawaii (11-1 overall) is chasing after a first state football crown.

“They’re a good team. I saw them play Moanalua early and they’re a really good team. They remind me of, kind of like Moanalua. They pretty much run the same thing, they spread the field,” Kahooilihala said. “Kind of like what we do too. Throw the ball, run the ball, pretty balanced team. Defense is solid. Every game is going to be tough for us.”

In preseason, the Warriors beat Nanakuli, 50-14, and lost to Moanalua, 35-0, at Ticky Vasconcellos Stadium.

State Division II quarterfinals

Kaiser vs.

Pac-Five

Saturday, 6:30 p.m. at Farrington

The Cougars (8-2 overall) are regaining momentum after losing to Roosevelt in the OIA D-II title game.

“It’s always a challenge to bounce back after a loss, but we’ve had good practices so far this week,” longtime coach Tim Seaman said.

Offensive linemen Mason Hall (6-0, 240) and Kaiakea Pedro-Hale (5-11, 315) lead the way.

“They have provided great leadership,” Seaman said. “Defensively, it’s been a real group effort. Ako Sopoaga (5-10, 295) has had a big junior season. We’ve got a bunch of guys contributing on the defensive front and each one is going to need to play their best this week.”

Pac-Five (6-1 overall) had a stellar ILH season, losing only to D-I league champion Damien. The Wolfpack’s closest game aside from Damien was a 26-14 win at Iolani.

“When you play a tough team like Pac-Five, you have to play physical. Fundamental things like getting off blocks, leveraging the ball carrier, and tackling well will be the keys,” Seaman noted.

Kena Heffernan’s fourth season as head coach has been about basic team football.

“Kaiser will always be a tough team. This year, they have a very good defense. Stellar players on that side of the ball. Offensively, they have the potential to open any game wide open. They are well coached and will be ready to play this week,” Heffernan said.

The ‘Pack might be a bit rusty after being without a game since Oct. 11.

“Everyone is ready to go. It’s always scary having a longer wait, but we are happy to play football,” Heffernan said.

“The team will continue to play for each other and we will make adjustments where necessary. The kids are holding themselves accountable and, I hope are still having fun. We got a great group of seniors and leaders, some whom were here from four years ago when I first took over. Definitely been a labor of love on everyone’s part.”

Running back Seth Miller and his band of punishing blockers has been a tough matchup for defenses. Ghesiah Faleafine-Auwae (6-3, 270) and Ethan Kamahele-Tolbert (6-3, 26) are among the trench men who play both ways.

“This is the 50th year of Pac-Five and I am happy for athletic director Peter Estomago and his staff, as well as all other coaches and athletic directors for keeping it going,” Heffernan said. “There are a number of smaller schools who are sacrificing for their kids to play and it is truly appreciated.”

State Division II quarterfinals

Leilehua at

Lahainaluna

Saturday, 7 p.m.

The Mules (9-3 overall) traveled to Oregon for a game with Central Catholic in preseason. The enter the state tourney as OIA D-I champions, their first league title since 2007.

“I wanted the kids to soak it in. It’s been awhile since we were able to win one. It means a little more coming out of the shutdown of school and everything, just being able to realize when we put in work, put our trust in other people, great things can happen,” coach Mark Kurisu said. “These last few days was about learning from our mistakes, moving along in preparation like any other week.”

Sue Cooley Stadium in West Maui was the site of four home games for the Lunas (6-4 overall). The Lunas edged Baldwin, 7-3, for the MIL title two weeks ago.

“They’re a power team. They run the ball well. They remind me of Waianae back in the day. Jet sweeps, but kick-out counter guys. They look pretty huge on film,” Kurisu noted.

Leilehua’s talented offense could meet its match in the athletic Lunas. The Mules, with junior Bennett Strobel in the pocket, face a program steeped in tradition, discipline and community pride. Lahainaluna has four D-II state titles. The Lunas played in the D-I state final in 2021, losing to ‘Iolani.

Leilehua won the Oahu Prep Bowl in 1984, and a state title in 2007.

