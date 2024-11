Scoreboard – November 14, 2024

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Calendar

TODAY

No local sporting events scheduled.

FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA State Open Division Championships:

Semifinals, Mililani vs. Kahuku, 4 p.m.; Campbell vs. Saint Louis, 7:30 p.m. Games at Mililani.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West women: Long Beach State vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

FOOTBALL

First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA State Championships

OPEN DIVISION

Friday

Semifinals

At Mililani

Mililani vs. Kahuku, 4 p.m.

Campbell vs. Saint Louis, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29

Final

At Clarence T.C. Ching Complex

Mililani/Kahuku winner vs. Campbell/Saint

Louis winner, 7 p.m.

DIVISION I

Saturday

First Round

Kailua at Kapaa, 2 p.m.

Leilehua at Lahainaluna, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22

Semifinals

Leilehua/Lahainaluna winner at Konawaena,

7 p.m.

Kailua/Kapaa winner vs. Damien, 7:30 p.m.

at Farrington

Saturday, Nov. 30

Final

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m. at Mililani

DIVISION II

Saturday

First Round

Kamehameha-Hawaii at Roosevelt, 6:30 p.m.

Kaiser vs. Pac-Five, 6:30 p.m. at Farrington

Saturday, Nov. 23

Semifinals

Kaiser/Pac-Five winner vs. Kauai, 2 p.m. at

Vidinha Stadium

Kamehameha-Hawaii/Roosevelt winner at

Kamehameha-Maui 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Final

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m. at Mililani

COLLEGE

Wednesday

Miami (Ohio) 34, Kent State 7 Ohio 35, Eastern Michigan 10 Northern Illinois 29, Akron 16

SOCCER

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Playoffs

Eastern Conference Semifinals

Saturday, Nov. 23

No. 7 New York Red Bulls at No. 6 New

York City FC, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 24

No. 9 Atlanta United at No. 4 Orlando City,

10:30 a.m.

Western Conference Semifinals

Saturday, Nov. 23

No. 4 Seattle at No. 1 Los Angeles FC,

5:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 24

No. 6 Minnesota at No. 2 LA Galaxy, 1 p.m.

NATIONAL WOMEN’S

SOCCER LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

SEMIFINALS

Saturday

No. 3 NJ/NY Gotham at No. 2 Washington,

7 a.m.

Sunday

No. 4 Kansas City at No. 1 Orlando, 10 a.m.

ILH

Wednesday

Boys JV

Kamehameha-Blue 6, Mid-Pacific 0

Girls JV

Punahou-Gold 5, Punahou-Blue 2

‘Iolani 2, Kamehameha-White 0

BASKETBALL

HIGH SCHOOL PRESEASON

Wednesday

Girls Varsity

Sacred Hearts 54, Hawaii Prep 11

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest

Wednesday

At Azusa, Calif.

No. 7 Chaminade def. Azusa Pacific 25-18, 25-17, 25-18. Kill leaders—CU: Malena Mihalik 11, Anna Stucchi 11. AP: Sarah Wilson 11, Kendyl MacAskill 10.

Assist leaders—CU: Grace Talpash 37.

AP: Brooklyn Kostoff 25. Dig leaders—CU: Nanna Inoue 12. AP: Mia Medrano 6.

At San Diego

No. 13 Point Loma def. Hawaii Hilo 25-19, 25-23, 25-23. Kill leaders—PL:

Abigail Nua 14. Hilo: Samara Cruz 8.

Assist leaders—PL: Sophia Baugh 30.

Hilo: Maya Imoto-Eakin 15. Dig leaders—PL: Makenna Joyce 12, Baugh 11, Kira Federico 10, Nua 10, Hilo: Tani Hoke 15.

At Santa Barbara, Calif.

Westmont def. Hawaii Pacific 25-23, 22-25, 25-15, 25-11. Kill leaders—West: Alexis Dennick 11. HPU: Sophia Cooper 12. Assist leaders—West: Ella Hosfeld 22, Alexa Shiner 15. HPU: Tehani Pescaia 31. Dig leaders—West: Rylee Elias 15, Maddie Finnegan 15, Shiner 13. HPU: Pescaia 16, Brynne Hopeau-Lampitoc 10.