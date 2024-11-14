UH OL Kaio’s punching power rooted in atypical techniques

Hawaii offensive lineman Judah Kaio’s recent success can be partially rooted to a tree.

“In high school, Coach Peni brought us to a tree,” Kaio said of Peni Holakeituai, Kahuku High’s offensive line coach, “and he started punching it.”

The “punch” — open-handed thrusts to an opponent’s jersey numbers — is an effective tactic in redirecting defensive linemen and pass rushers.

“Punching makes the nerves in your hand numb so you don’t feel it,” Kaio said. “Just keep repping. You have to make sure every rep counts. I got used to it. Whenever I can, I start hitting walls.”

Kaio pointed to the padding on the end-zone bleachers at the Ching Complex as another place for his punches’ target practice. “I’ll punch brick walls right outside my yard,” he said of his family home in Kaneohe.

Kaio’s blocking efficiency has made him one of the surprises of the Rainbow Warriors’ season. Two weeks ago in an upset of Fresno State, Kaio replaced injured left guard Zhen Sotelho and played the next 69 snaps. Last week against UNLV, Kaio made his first UH start. He has not allowed a sack or quarterback hit in 126 plays this season.

“It was a big game,” Kaio said of the nationally televised 29-27 loss to UNLV. “A lot of people were counting on the whole team. We were trying to pull out the win. Like Coach Timmy (Chang) said, ‘we didn’t make enough plays.’ That’s what we have to work on every day. We have to come in and work and make the plays. Like they say, ‘playmakers make plays, role players play a role.”

As a Kahuku High senior, Kaio was a key member of the team that won the 2022 state football championship. He then accepted an offer from Pacific University, a Division III school in Forest Grove, Ore. Kaio played two seasons for the Boxers before entering the transfer portal in December 2023. He joined the Warriors in January.

“As a walk-on, you’re all the way at the bottom,” Kaio said of the depth chart entering UH’s 2024 spring training. “I came in below guys with the scholarships.”

Kaio said at Pacific, he was introduced to new techniques. At UH, the emphasis is that repetition refines techniques.

“Just trying to get better at your craft,” he said. “We only get a couple hours a day in practice. But there are always other ways to get better. You can watch film. Or you can (lift weights) in Klum Gym or (the) Waterhouse (Sports Performance Facility). They’re always open. You can get the work in.”

With injuries to the front line, several players ascended into the rotation, including James Milovale, Christian Perry and Micah Mariteragi. “As guys go down, these guys are going to get activated,” said Chang, who also praised Kaio’s footwork, punch and strength. “We expect (Kaio) to do a good job.”