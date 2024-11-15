Letter: Case curiously supports flawed anti-terror bill

Friday, November 15, 2024
As we head into a second Donald Trump presidency, it is more important than ever that our Democratic leaders stand up for our core values. Therefore I was extremely disappointed to see that U.S. Rep. Ed Case voted in favor of House Resolution 9495, the Stop Terror-Financing and Tax Penalties on American Hostages Act.
This bill, which failed, would have given the government broad authority to revoke the tax-exempt status of any nonprofit it deems supports terrorism, without giving a reason or evidence. This would potentially impede the work of countless humanitarian groups that the government sees as political enemies. It is already a federal crime for nonprofits to support terrorism.
This bill was an unnecessary overreach, and Case’s support of it is a red flag.
Megan Conley
Nuuanu
