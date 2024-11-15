Letter: Dems’ messaging fails on immigration, economy

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

There’s lots of finger-pointing among Democrats over what caused the Donald Trump blowout. But at the bottom of it all are two main issues: inflation and immigration.

The Biden administration was accused of encouraging illegal immigration, but in fact it supported a bipartisan bill that would have helped the problem considerably. However, Trump cynically had his congressional allies kill it so he could run on the issue.

On inflation, yes, President Biden’s economic policies may have added a little to the problem, but a bulk of it was an international problem that afflicted all industrialized countries. In 2022, oil prices peaked and, domestically, a poultry disease killed millions of birds resulting in higher prices for eggs and chicken meat.

In truth, Biden had about as much responsibility for inflation as Trump had for COVID. The Democrats failed to explain this to the country and paid the price.

Jim King

Waikiki

