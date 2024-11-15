Letter: Spend more on peace now to avoid future war

In classic tales there is an evil force like Darth Vader and a valiant heroine or hero fighting against all odds for the oppressed. The good guys always win, to everyone’s relief.

The reality of the present-day world has a very unique twist, with no true good guys. We only have dubious alliances of Darth Vader-types in sheep’s clothing, all claiming to be the good guys. We have one alliance of dictators under the guise of communism and honest governance. Then, we have the democratic alliance block looking to keep the situation under control. The rest of the world is at the mercy of the powerful and rich, trying to avoid darkness.

If we could divert just half the money spent on the war machinery to the betterment of the world, it would be a much better place to live now and far into the future.

Birendra Huja

Waialae Iki

