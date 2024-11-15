Letter: Time to make good on climate change pledge

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The University of Hawaii’s Chip Fletcher reminded us what’s at stake with the climate crisis and highlighted Hawaii’s role in solving it (“Hawaii’s climate call: lead on adaptation, mitigation,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Nov. 11). He said, “Hawaii, on the frontlines of climate change, faces a dual responsibility: to act for its own survival and to lead by example.”

Hawaii took a big step seven years ago in response to Donald Trump pulling the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement. We committed in law to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions consistent with expectations under the international agreement. Now it’s time to make those reductions.

We know how to do it. The State Energy Office’s “Hawai‘i Pathways to Decarbonization,” commissioned by the state Legislature, includes legislation- ready recommendations.

One of them — establishing a carbon surcharge program and using the funds to pay dividends to residents — would spur emission reductions across the economy.

It’s time for the Legislature to move on those recommendations.

John Kawamoto

Kaimuki

