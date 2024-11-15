Letter: Trump shows autocrat’s hand with Cabinet picks

Donald Trump said he will become a dictator on Day One. Well, he’s on his way. He just chose two individuals to fill Cabinet positions for which they have no experience or knowledge. The only qualification for Trump is that they are loyal and will do what he tells them. I hope the Senate has the courage to stand up to him and not approve of his nominations.

I’m ashamed to say one of them celebrates being from Hawaii as she does her shaka sign.

Clifford Toyama

Moanalua

