Off the news: Benioff gives $2.5M to Hawaii public schools

Billionaire Salesforce co-founder and CEO Marc Benioff has expressed his affection for Hawaii once again, this time with a welcome $2.5 million contribution to support Hawaii public school projects that are not funded by the state Department of Education (DOE), via the nonprofit DonorsChoose platform, used by teachers to request classroom materials or support for special projects.

Benioff, who owns multiple properties on Hawaii island, has donated more than $250 million overall to Hawaii efforts, including health care, Lahaina’s recovery and more than $10 million for public school teachers. That’s a lot of aloha.