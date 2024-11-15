Off the news: Bird flu found in Hawaii wastewater samples

Hawaii had been the only state without H5 avian influenza in our midst, but that’s now changed with detection of the pathogen in Oahu wastewater samples. There are no reports of human or animal H5N1 cases in Hawaii, and the risk of bird flu to residents remains low, says the state Department of Health (DOH).

Still, stay aware: Do not touch birds, livestock or wild animals that are sick or dead without personal protective equipment. Bird flu symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat and conjunctivitis (pink eye).