Notable items from the Pentagon investigations
Hundreds attend a public hearing at Moanalua Middle School on the Navy’s plan to fix the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Facility storage tank that leaked an estimated 27,000 gallons of jet fuel on Jan. 13, 2014.
The Joint Task Force Red Hill announced the findings of the aqueous film-forming foam concentrate spill investigation that occurred in 2022. Adm. John Wade, leader of Joint Task Force Red Hill, speaks during a press conference at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.
Fuels director Lt. Cmdr. Shannon Bencs walks a portion of the seven miles of tunnels of the Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage Facility.