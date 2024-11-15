Youth invited to participate in Climate Action Summit

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Children, teens and young adults are invited to attend the Youth Climate Summit on Saturday at the state Capitol.

The event aims to empower youth to become climate champions and contribute to the state’s Climate Action Pathways by sharing their vision for a climate-ready Hawaii. Participants will have the chance to interact with policymakers, community and government organizations, and other young leaders to support climate policy action.

The state Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Commission and Climate Future Forum are organizing the family-friendly summit.

Youth and young adults ages 14 to 26 can attend the Climate Future Forum from 8:30 a.m. to noon, when they will collaborate with lawmakers on policy ideas. The goal is to inspire young people to take action on climate issues during the upcoming 2025 legislative session.

The main Youth Climate Summit will take place from noon to 2:30 p.m. and is open to all ages. It will feature live music and networking opportunities, allowing participants to connect with state climate leaders and environmental organizations to explore how they can contribute to a more sustainable Hawaii.

“The youth of Hawai‘i have the strongest voice in shaping their future. It is important to incorporate all the voices of our community in the co-development of our Climate Action Pathways, and this event brings young people to that table,” Leah Laramee, Hawai‘i Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation coordinator, said in a statement. “We are excited to provide them this opportunity to be heard and involved in creating a climate ready Hawai‘i.”

The event includes a prize giveaway with climate-friendly items, and admission is free. Registration is required by today for the Climate Future Forum, while registration for the Youth Climate Summit is recommended but not mandatory.

Climate Future Forum

Today is the last day to register.

Participants can register at 808ne.ws/3YNB6Y0.

Youth Climate Summit

Registration is recommended but not required.

Participants can register at 808ne.ws/3ObUqsW.

Both events are free.