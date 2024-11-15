UH Hilo women’s soccer wins; men lose

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

The Hawaii Hilo women’s soccer team triumphed, but the Vulcans men fell short Thursday in the semifinals of their PacWest tournaments in Irvine, Calif.

Alyssa Padron scored at 43:28, Jazlynn Ellis found the back of the net at 51:12, Filippa Graneld converted a penalty kick at 61:15 and Savina Zamborini scored at 75:52 as the No. 2 Hilo women beat No. 3 Concordia Irvine 4-2.

Phoebe Barnes made two saves for the Vulcans (13-1-3).

Irandy Erazo scored at 3:57 and Antonella Russo scored at 79:40 for the Eagles (13-2-2).

Hilo will play No. 1 Point Loma in Saturday’s final at 3 p.m. The Sea Lions (14-2-1) beat No. 4 Westmont 3-0 on Thursday.

The No. 3 Hilo men lost to No. 2 Westmont 2-1 in overtime.

Hilo’s Gabriel Gallardo scored at 80:14 off an assist from Koki Hamada to tie the match.

Christian Souza made three saves for Hilo.

Westmont’s Leonel Olivo Ortiz converted a penalty kick at 9:11, and Yordan Marinov scored at 102:59 to end it.

The Vulcans fell to 11-6-1, while the Warriors improved to 11-4-4 and will face No. 4 Fresno Pacific in Saturday’s final.

SandBows sign player from New York

Hawaii beach volleyball coach Evan Silberstein announced on Wednesday the signing of Kiera Cornman for next fall.

Cornman, who is 5-foot-10, is from Fairport, N.Y., and one of the state’s top beach and indoor prospects.

Cornman was named to VolleyballMags’ Girls Beach Fab 50 Underclassmen to Watch list. She is a member of the Snowstorm Beach Volleyball Club and has gone undefeated in the New York Outdoor Volleyball Association the past two years.

Cornman just led Fairport High School’s indoor team to its third consecutive sectional title. She has more than 1,000 career kills, having reached the milestone during her junior season.