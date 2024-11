RAINBOW WARRIORS OFFENSE

X—1 Jonah Panoke 6-1 200 Sr.

SB—5 Pofele Ashlock 6-2 175 So.

LT—78 Ka‘ena Decambra 6-3 300 Jr.

LG—79 Judah Kaio 6-4 305 Jr.

C—57 Ethan Spencer 6-1 300 So.

RG—59 Kuao Peihopa 6-3 295 Jr.

RT—70 James Milovale 6-6 330 Jr.

SB—3 Nick Cenacle 6-2 195 Jr.

Z—0 Alex Perry 6-5 195 So.

QB—13 Brayden Schager 6-3 220 Sr.

RB—Tylan Hines 5-7 175 So.

In what is considered a “clean” pocket, QB1 Brayden Schager has completed 63.8% of his passes with a TD/interception ratio of 15 to 3. When blitzed, Schager still is efficient, connecting on 53.9% of his throws. But under extensive pressure, such as the six-men-in-the-box barrage in recent games, his accuracy drops to 43.1%. Trouble is, UH has allowed heavy pressure 174 times in 10 games, leading to 36 sacks. Schager also has been hit several times after releasing passes. But Schager has refused to exit from a knockdown, often quickly standing. “I’m going to continue to get up every time,”Schager said. “I’m going to keep playing for my team. I’m not going to quit on anybody. I’m always going to push it to the max. That’s the way I’ve always played football.” Tight ends Devon Tauefa, Oakie Salavea and Dean Briski have provided extra protection. While the slots have been targeted the most this season, co-captain/wideout Jonah Panoke has re-emerged as a playmaker. On a team-high 11 targets against UNLV, Panoke caught six for 90 yards and two TDs. The Warriors also have endured injuries that have resulted in depth realignment. Judah Kaio, a 2022 Kahuku High graduate who spent the previous two seasons at Pacific University (Forest Grove, Ore.) is set to make his second start at left guard. Christian Perry and Micah Mariteragi have been added to the mix. Following a long-standing tradition, the offensive linemen sometimes make blocking and assignment calls in Samoan or Hawaiian. The other offensive players, including Texas-reared Schager, also are part of the conversation. Kaio said some words might be “tongue-twisters” for some, but the offense has mastered the phrases.

RAINBOW WARRIORS DEFENSE

DE—5 Tariq Jones 6-2 250 Jr.

DT—Daniel Williams 5-11 320 Sr.

DT—19 Dion Washington 6-2 295 Jr.

DE—0 Elijah Robinson 6-4 260 Sr.

WLB—11 Nalu Emerson 6-1 215 Sr.

MLB—16 Logan Taylor 6-0 220 Sr.

NB—9 Elijah Palmer 5-8 175 So.

CB—4 Cam Stone 5-10 200 Sr.

S—1 Peter Manuma. 6-0 195 Jr.

S—29 Nahe Mendiola-Jensen 6-1 170 Jr.

CB—13 Caleb Brown 6-1 170 Sr.

Defensive coordinator Dennis Thurman coached Hall of Fame cornerback Darrelle Revis, whose coverage area was known as “Revis Island.” Cornerbacks Cam Stone and Caleb Brown are on their own “Eye Land” when it comes to defending the Warriors’ secondary. “It’s trust what I see and study,” Stone said of Thurman’s advice. “You trust what you see, you’ll be able to react quicker and make more plays. … It’s really about your eyes. Your eyes will take you where you need to go. And trust your knowledge. You’ve got to know what’s coming at times.” Stone has surrendered only one TD this season; Brown has relinquished none. Defensive ends Elijah Robinson and Jackie Johnson III are tied for the team lead with five sacks apiece. Both credit their quick first steps. “Coach Pu‘u makes everything about a great get-off,” Johnson said of Jordan Pu‘u-Robinson, who coaches the ends. “He said it’s the most important aspect of rushing the passer and playing D-line. Beat the man to the spot. That’s important.” To synchronize his get-off to the snap, Johnson has mastered the side-eyed look to the center. “I can see the ball pretty good,” Johnson said. “Move with the ball. I see the ball start moving, I start moving.” Increased reps have not diminished Johnson’s drive. “I’ve been working to be on this stage for a very long time,” Johnson said. “Now that I’m here, it’s not the time to get tired. A coach instilled in me when I was younger, you’re either an energy taker or an energy giver. I try to bring the energy.”

RAINBOW WARRIORS SPECIAL TEAMS

PK—17 Kansei Matsuzawa 6-2 205 Jr.

KO—69 Ben Falck 6-6 225 Sr.

P/H—19 Lucas Borrow 5-11 180 Gr.

LS/SS—35 Hunter Higham 6-3 230 Fr.

KR/PR—2 Tylan Hines 5-7 175 So.

Three things that helped Kansei Matsuzawa make the decisive extra-point kick against Fresno State and convert two field goals against UNLV, including a career-long 41-yarder: 1) His parents were visiting from Japan the past three weeks. 2) Despite learning English in three years, he still did not process Fresno State fans’ heckles. 3) With advice from his “caddies” — holder Lucas Borrow and ST coaches Thomas Sheffield and Jack Ray — on navigating the wind, Matsuzawa aimed for the imaginary “markers” on the netting behind the goal posts.

AGGIES OFFENSE

WR—8 Grant Page 6-3 200 So.

SB—23 Kyrese White 5-10 185 Sr.

LT—56 Cole Motes 6-5 300 Sr.

LG—60 Wyatt Bowles 6-5 300 Gr.

C—55 Falepule Alo 6-1 300 Sr.

RG—62 Aloali‘i Maui 6-1 305 Jr.

RT—54 Teague Andersen 6-5 305 So.

TE—83 Josh Sterzer 6-3 235 Gr.

WR—5 Otto Tia 6-4 220 Jr.

QB—7 Spencer Petras 6-5 230 Gr.

RB—3 Rahsul Faison 5-11 200 Sr

A season after leading the MWC in offense (433.1 yards per game), the Aggies have undergone an unpleasant makeover. In July, Blake Anderson was dismissed as head coach and offensive play-caller for what school officials said was a failure to comply with Title IX regulations in regards to reporting sexual misconduct and violence. Kyle Cefelo, promoted from co-OC/receivers coach, is directing an offense that still features Anderson’s influences: run/pass options, triangle of a tight end and two receivers at the side of the O-line, and a 65.2% passer (Spencer Petras, a transfer who started 31 games in six years at Iowa). Wideout Jalen Royals, who had 15 TD catches in 2023, is out for the season because of a foot injury. Despite playing only seven of the nine games, Royals still has a 20-catch lead over No. 2 receiver Kyrese White’s 35 receptions. Because of an ailment, running back Rahsul Faison was limited to two carries last week. The Aggies’ leading rusher (800 yards) will be back in the starting lineup against UH. Faison, who grew up in Pennsylvania as a Steelers fan, models his running style after Le’Veon Bell. “I loved his patience, and how he played the game at his speed,” Faison said. “My goal is to play at my control and never get too ahead of myself.” Once he identifies a gap, no matter how narrow, Faison will accelerate. Since transferring from Snow College, Faison has not fumbled in 274 carries in his two-year USU career. “My coaches preach ball security and job security,” Faison said. Petras is fully healthy after suffering a torn labrum in his right (throwing) shoulder during the 2022 season finale. He rehabbed while mentoring other Iowa QBs last season, then entered the portal.

AGGIES DEFENSE

DE—98 Cian Slone 6-4 235 Sr.

DT—10 Gabriel Iniguez Jr. 6-1 280 Jr.

DT—44 Bo Maile 6-2 290 Jr.

DE—50 Lawrence Falatea 6-4 240 Jr.

WLB—39 Jadon Pearson 6-1 205 Jr.

MLB—26 John Miller 6-1 225 Jr.

NB—15 Torren Union 6-1 200 Gr.

BCB—17 Avante Dickerson 5-11 170 Jr.

BS—24 Jordan Vincent 5-10 190 Sr.

FS—6 Ike Larsen 5-10 195 Jr.

FCB—3 JD Drew 5-11 165 So.

In January, Nate Dreiling was hired as associate head coach/defensive coordinator to repair the damage from Joe Cauthen’s lone season as DC (allowed 433 yards per game plus a total of 59 TDs.) Dreiling was counted on to replicate the success he had in turning New Mexico State in 2022. His 4-2-5 defense contains most of the elements he learned as Oregon’s defensive analyst in 2020 and from his father who won nine state high school titles in Kansas. Dreiling also made the seemingly seamless transition to interim head coach when Blake Anderson was dismissed in July. The scheme requires a strong push from the front, clingy corners and mobile safeties. But the line was thinned because of injuries, leaving tackle Gabriel Iniguez, a former Rainbow Warrior who played for Dreiling at NMSU, and end Cian Slone as the healthiest of the starters. D-linemen Miguel Jackson, Taz Williams and Enoka Migao suffered season-ending injuries. Mike linebacker John Miller is a downhill attacker. In some formations, the D-tackles will split wide, with Miller facing an empty gap. Will linebacker Jadon Pearson is skilled at sprinting directly to the flats to blow up screens. When the nickel drops into coverage, field safety Ike Larsen becomes the middle of a three-deep zone. Larsen and boundary safety Jordan Vincent have combined for 22.7% of the Aggies’ tackles. Vincent, who leads with 87 tackles, including 49 solo stops, follows singer Shakira’s belief. “Hips do not lie,” Vincent said of tracking a ball carrier. “Typically, people like to give you the head fakes and stuff. If you track your eyes on their hips, you can’t go wrong.”

AGGIES SPECIAL TEAMS

KO—89 Elliott Nimrod 6-0 185 Gr.

PK—88 Tanner Cragun 6-2 195 Fr.

LS—49 Jacob Garcia 6-0 250 Gr.

H—47 Ryan Marks 5-11 235 So.

P—63 Stephen Kotsanlee 6-1 210 Gr.

KR—21 Herschel Turner Jr. 5-9 190 Fr.

PR—11 Kahanu Davis 5-10 180 Jr.

Tick … tick … Thud! That’s Ike Larsen’s internal clock counting down to a blocked kick. Larsen has five blocks during his USU career and rejected 15 in high school. But the Aggies have not blocked a kick this season, nor been much of a distraction. Opposing kickers were perfect on their first 15 field-goal attempts until Washington State’s Dean Janikowski missed from 40 yards last week.