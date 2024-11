Scoreboard – November 15, 2024

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Calendar

TODAY

FOOTBALL

First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA State Open Division Championships:

Semifinals, Mililani vs. Kahuku, 4 p.m.; Campbell vs. Saint Louis, 7:30 p.m. Games at Mililani.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West women: Long Beach State vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

SATURDAY

FOOTBALL

First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA State

Division I Championships: First Round, Kailua at Kapaa, 2 p.m.; Leilehua at

Lahainaluna, 7 p.m.

First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA State

Division II Championships: First Round, Kamehameha-Hawaii at Roosevelt,

6:30 p.m.; Kaiser vs. Pac-Five, 6:30 p.m.

at Farrington.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West women: UC San Diego vs.

Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

BASKETBALL

HIGH SCHOOL PRESEASON

Thursday

Girls Varsity

Kohala 47, Sacred Hearts 41

FOOTBALL

First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA State Championships

OPEN DIVISION

Today

Semifinals

At Mililani

Mililani vs. Kahuku, 4 p.m.

Campbell vs. Saint Louis, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29

Final

At T.C. Ching Complex

Mililani/Kahuku winner vs. Campbell/Saint

Louis winner, 7 p.m.

DIVISION I

Saturday

First Round

Kailua at Kapaa, 2 p.m.

Leilehua at Lahainaluna, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22

Semifinals

Leilehua/Lahainaluna winner at Konawaena,

7 p.m.

Kailua/Kapaa winner vs. Damien, 7:30 p.m.

at Farrington

Saturday, Nov. 30

Final

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m. at Mililani

DIVISION II

Saturday

First Round

Kamehameha-Hawaii at Roosevelt, 6:30 p.m.

Kaiser vs. Pac-Five, 6:30 p.m. at Farrington

Saturday, Nov. 23

Semifinals

Kaiser/Pac-Five winner vs. Kauai, 2 p.m. at

Vidinha Stadium

Kamehameha-Hawaii/Roosevelt winner at

Kamehameha-Maui 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Final

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m. at Mililani

Canadian Football League

Sunday

Grey Cup

At Vancouver, B.C.

Toronto vs. Winnipeg, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE

Thursday

East Carolina 38, Tulsa 31

NFL Calendar

Jan. 11-13 — Super Wild Card Weekend

Jan. 18-19 — Divisional playoff games

Jan. 26 — AFC & NFC Championship Games

Feb. 2 — Pro Bowl Games

Feb. 9 — Super Bowl LIX (Caesars

Superdome, New Orleans)

CHEERLEADING

Zippy’s/HHSAA Championships

At Neal Blaisdell Arena

Wednesday

(Categories: building skills, tumbling

& jumps, overall totals, cheering)

Girls Division

1. ‘Iolani 44.917. 2. Moanalua 44.850.

3. Mililani 42.433. 4. Kapolei 41.883.

5. Waipahu 40.867. 6. Baldwin 39.667.

7. Sacred Hearts 39.617. 8. Waiakea 36.750. 9. Kaiser 36.000. 10. Kealakehe 35.917.

Coed Division

1. Radford 45.650. 2. Hilo 41.933.

3. Pac-Five 40.450. 4. McKinley 39.933. 5. Kapaa 39.117. 6. Campbell 38.033.

7. Leilehua 37.167.

SOCCER

ILH

Thursday

Boys JV

Punahou-Gold 8, Pac-Five 0

Girls JV

Kamehameha-Blue 7, Pac-Five 1