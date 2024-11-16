Letter: It’s true, Hawaii drivers really are the worst

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A recent paper had an article that said Hawaii has the worst drivers in the nation. It left a couple of reasons out on how we got that honor.

It didn’t mention how many drivers drive under the speed limit in the left lane, forcing drivers to go around them. It didn’t mention how the posted speed limits on many highways are ridiculous. I would say about 90% of the people drive over the speed limit because of these ridiculous posted speeds.

It also didn’t mention how in bumper-to-bumper traffic going under 25 mph, some people allow six-plus car lengths between them and the car in front of them.

Hawaii certainly deserves the title of the worst drivers in the nation.

Carl Bergantz

Kaneohe

