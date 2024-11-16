Letter: Rumble strips not giving drivers good vibrations

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The state Department of Transportation (DOT) means well, but those rumble strips have got to go. Is DOT in partnership with Oahu auto repair shops? The vibrations from these dastardly jaw-shakers are tearing our automobile tires and suspension systems apart.

I believe a flashing “Slow” sign would slow down speeders more effectively than these abominable bumps. As if the rumble strips and our rock-and-roll pavement conditions weren’t bad enough, we also have to contend with jaw-jarring from wide expansion strips on the McCulley Street freeway overpass.

And then there is the sharp asphalt edge caused by the incomplete paving job at the intersection of Kapiolani Boulevard and McCully Street.

Here’s hoping DOT will spend the $100 million in gasoline tax money wisely by removing or repairing these driving irritants on Oahu.

Ray Graham

Waikiki

