Letter: Why Trump is drawn to golf and pro wrestling

I am curious about Donald Trump’s affinity for golf and pro wrestling. As for golf, I think it’s for a little exercise and pretend competitiveness, but mostly he can keep his own score. If he cheats, who’s to know?

With pro wrestling, Trump’s attraction has to do with superficial masculinity, theater and the promotion of alternative facts. Trump knows that many in the pro wrestling (and his political) audience think the fabricated facts and action are real. Although some real skills are necessary, most go along with the show’s fictional characters and entertaining theatrical performance. Others in the audience are there to be seen, go along to get along, or sell and buy memorabilia.

Trump, like the pro wrestling promoter, puts on a show based on alternative facts expecting most to believe, be entertained or have enough self- interest to keep the show on the road.

Dan Anderson

Kaimuki

