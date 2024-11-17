Letter: Come together to fight beach erosion

Waves crash onto a section of eroded stairs outside the Sheraton Waikiki Hotel.

I would like to see the University of Hawaii Sea Grant College Program work with Save Our Surf and include our neighbors with beachfront homes. A lot of work has been done with geotextiles to stabilize soil and reduce runoff. We should be able to apply the same technology to our beaches. T-headed groins and L-head spurs appear to be examples of solutions.

The state lacks a conscience, as it sees nothing wrong in using a homeowner’s tax dollars to pay for Waikiki’s improvements, while fining owners using their own resources to do the same.

Where is the aloha for our residents?

Kevin and Susan Mulkern

Kuliouou

