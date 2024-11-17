Letter: Dems don’t cater to majority of America

Sunday, November 17, 2024
I find it laughable that the elites in Hawaii believe they have the right to lecture those of us who exercised our rights to vote for President-elect Donald Trump. If the Biden-Harris administration had served the needs of all Americans and not just a few, they would still be in office. Unfortunately, they abandoned the majority of America and this is the result they got.
The Democrats need to do some self-reflection and change course or they won’t ever win another election again. This is also true for our local Democratic Party.
Richard Kawelo
Kaneohe
