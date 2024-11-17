Letter: Set state apart with fireworks, gambling

Hawaii needs to encourage more money-making, innovative ideas to lower our increasing high cost of living and improve our declining quality of life. We need to encourage that the firework bombs we ship in from other countries are instead made here locally in Hawaii. That revenue and profit ratio will be generated here and not benefit overseas locations. Our cost-efficiency using dedicated workers will make other countries rely on us to become the firework experts and ambassadors to the rest of the world.

We also need to become the world’s gambling cruise ship center, with additional multiple casinos and high-end hotels in each island town. Tourists will be encouraged to visit more of Hawaii, and we would become the world’s best gambling destination, instead of Las Vegas.

John Burns

Wahiawa

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter