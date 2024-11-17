Letter: Thanks to Benioffs for school support

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

I would like to offer my thanks to Lynne and Marc Benioff for directly supporting Hawaii’s public school students.

I have been teaching in Hawaii’s public schools for 30-plus years, currently at Kawananakoa Middle School, and the supplies I’ve received from DonorsChoice will definitely help my students design, build, test and evaluate their fourth-quarter STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) project.

A few years ago I received my first DonorsChoice grant, which went toward purchasing equipment, tools and supplies for this project, and the Benioffs’ generosity came at the perfect time for resupply. Thank you!

Jon Chung

Manoa

