Letter: Thanks to Benioffs for school support

Sunday, November 17, 2024
77°
Today's Paper
Today
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
I would like to offer my thanks to Lynne and Marc Benioff for directly supporting Hawaii’s public school students.
I have been teaching in Hawaii’s public schools for 30-plus years, currently at Kawananakoa Middle School, and the supplies I’ve received from DonorsChoice will definitely help my students design, build, test and evaluate their fourth-quarter STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) project.
A few years ago I received my first DonorsChoice grant, which went toward purchasing equipment, tools and supplies for this project, and the Benioffs’ generosity came at the perfect time for resupply. Thank you!
Jon Chung
Manoa
EXPRESS YOURSELF
Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE!
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.
>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.
>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813
>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter