On the Move: Lono Kealoha and Savannah Rezabek

Bank of Hawaii has announced the following promotions:

>> Lono Kealoha to senior vice president and director of community and employee engagement for the bank’s Marketing Division. Kea­loha has 13 years’ experience at the bank, including as bank associate, banking center manager at the main branch and CRA officer. He also was named president of the Bank of Hawaii Foundation, succeeding Momi Akimseu, who has recently been named director of brand.

>> Savannah Rezabek to senior vice president and director of omni-channel marketing from vice president and senior manager of digital and creative. Rezabek joined the bank in 2020 as vice president and digital marketing manager, later being promoted to senior manager of marketing operations in 2022 and senior manager of the bank’s Digital & Creative department in June. Her experience also includes being senior manager of digital marketing at DemandZEN and marketing manager at Avalara.

———

