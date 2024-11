Roosevelt’s Jerry Wu (7) leaped to catch a pass as Kamehameha-Hawaii’s Kanoa Honda (20) and Kainalu Kaku (4) closed in to defend on Saturday.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

It wasn’t a smooth ride at all for the Roosevelt Rough Riders, just the way their defense likes it.

Roosevelt limited Kamehameha-Hawaii to 141 yards of total offense en route to a hard-earned 13-7 win on Saturday night at gusty Ticky Vasconcellos Stadium.

“That was the whole season the way our defense plays. Actually, they don’t want to come off the field, but our offense, we’ve got to score. Our defense has our back,” Roosevelt coach Kui Kahooilihala said. “Our defense played a great game tonight. Our offense did enough to get by, some inconsistent play, but they came through. This bunch of kids are special, some underclassmen. Some great senior leadership. Keawe (Davis), Nui Ellis, Bobby Sousa. Jerry Wu, and he played good tonight, too.”

Wu finished with six receptions on six targets for 85 yards, while Davis had eight catches for 66 yards and a touchdown, and Victor Silva added six grabs for 58 yards.

Roosevelt (10-2 overall) advanced to the semifinal round of the Division II bracket and will travel to Kamehameha-Maui on Saturday.

“I’m proud of the kids. We had a short week of practice. We had to get these guys going after the Kaiser game,” Kahooilihala said. “We’ve seen Kamehameha-Maui a little bit on film. They’re tough. We’ll see. Our boys are up to the challenge.”

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

BIIF champion Kamehameha-Hawaii closed the season 11-2 overall. The Warriors’ only other loss was to D-I Moanalua, 35-0, in a game also played at Vasconcellos Stadium. It was KS-Hawaii’s second-consecutive season-ending loss to Roosevelt.

“It comes down to the wire every year. We were able to move the ball. Defense did a hell of a job. Hat’s off to Roosevelt. They executed when they needed to,” KS-Hawaii coach Kealoha Wengler said.

The Warriors sacked Roosevelt quarterback Ioane Kamanao four times, including three by Austin Espaniola.

Wengler coached at Anuenue years ago. His current team plays the same gritty, hard-nosed football that Na Koa of Anuenue were known for. The Warriors missed three field-goal attempts by William Henderson — one was blocked. strong gusts prevailed on the other two.

“Will is a great kicker. He’s going to do well at the next level someday for sure,” Wengler said.

Roosevelt’s swarming defense was led by Taimane Souza-Fautanu, who had eight tackles. Izaiah Nakamura had six tackles and a sack. KS-Hawaii’s dangerous playmakers, including quarterback Adam Perry and running back Xander Hoopai, had some brilliant moments.

“It was definitely not the prettiest, but we got the result that we wanted,” Souza-Fautanu said. “Our coaches put us in position to succeed, and my brothers (on defense) is based off of one another. Everybody’s got to do their job for us to succeed. It was beautiful.”

The first half was a battle of wills. Roosevelt drove to the KS-Hawaii 15-yard line and stalled. Journey DeParalta’s 32-yard field goal try was blocked by Diesel DeMello.

The Warriors then drove to the Roosevelt 7-yard line, where William Henderson’s 24-yard field-goal try was blocked by the Rough Riders. However, a personal foul was called, and KS-Hawaii had the ball the 3-yard line, fourth and goal. Xander Hoopai’s run was stuffed by Ezekiel Lomu for no gain and the goal-line stand.

The Warriors had the next opportunity to score, but Henderson’s 51-yard attempt landed short in the end zone. Both misses were into a stiff headwind.

From the start, field position advantage belonged to the visiting Warriors. Roosevelt was flagged during warmups for unsportsmanlike conduct, which was assessed on the opening kickoff. After the touchback on the kickoff, Roosevelt began its nexts series at its 3-yard line, then at its 10, and its 6.

The first half ended scoreless.

Espaniola personally shut down Roosevelt’s first series of the second half, recording his second and third sacks of the game.

After a KS-Hawaii three-and-out, Kahiau Manini-HewLen gave Roosevelt a boost with a 46-yard punt return to the Warriors’ 21-yard line. Kamanao, who was benched after throwing his second interception in the first half, returned to the game.

Five plays into the drive, Kamanao found Davis in the left corner of the end zone for a 2-yard TD, breaking the scoring drought. Roosevelt led 7-0 with 2:22 left in the third quarter.

An interception and 41-yard return by Dayten Tilton set up the Rough Riders at the Warriors’ 25-yard line. They settled for an 18-yard field goal by DePeralta for a 10-0 lead with 11:57 remaining.

KS-Hawaii got on the scoreboard on the ensuing drive. Perry raced off right tackle on a read-option keeper for a 13-yard touchdown. That brought the Warriors within 10-7 with 8:46 left to play.

After a Roosevelt three-and-out, KS-Hawaii gashed Roosevelt’s defense, with Hoopai carrying the ball three times for 24 yards. Linebacker Nakamura’s sack helped derail KS-Hawaii’s drive. Henderson’s third field goal try, again into the wind, fell short.

DePeralta’s 28-yard field goal stretched the lead to 13-7 with 1:18 to go.

Moments later, Tilton hustled on a deep pass and came up with his second interception of the game, sealing Roosevelt’s win with 50 seconds left.

Tilton was whistled for unsportsmanlike conduct, Roosevelt’s first since pregame. Kahooilihala spoke with the team before the kickoff about their pregame conduct penalty.

“I had to talk with them. I don’t know if they’re excited or adrenaline took over, but we cannot, we just cannot,” he said. “That’s not how we play at Roosevelt. That’s not.”

Last year, Roosevelt returned to Division II after a two-year stint in D-I. The Rough Riders edged KS-Hawaii in the first round, 19-14, before falling to eventual champion Waimea in the semifinals, 13-10.

State Football Division I quarterfinals

KAPAA 38, KAILUA 12

Evan Daligdig rushed 14 times for 99 yards and two touchdowns, and Nainoa Simmons had 28 carries for 86 yards and a score as the Warriors beat the Surfriders at Baptiste Sports Complex.

Kaimana Chong and Kamalei Gonsalves also rushed for scores for Kapaa, which will face Damien on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Farrington.

Devon Green had three sacks and Takazee Thomas had two interceptions for the Warriors, who led 21-0 after the first quarter.

Kailua’s Isaiah Keaunui-Demello threw a 72-yard touchdown pass to Stoney Pocock and a 16-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Kauhi-Babas.

Macaiah Kailio had 10 tackles and Jonah Sua had nine tackles and an interception for the Surfriders.

At Baptiste Sports Complex

Kailua (6-7) 0 6 6 0 — 12

Kapaa (7-2) 21 3 7 7 — 38

KAPAA—Nainoa Simmons 1 run (kick failed)

KAPAA—Evan Daliglig 31 run (Simmons run)

KAPAA—Kaimana Chong 13 run (Micah Rapozo kick)

KAIL—Stoney Pocock 72 pass from Isaiah Keaunui-Demello (kick failed)

KAPAA—FG Rapozo 22

KAPAA—Evan Daligdig 6 run (Rapozo kick)

KAIL— Xavier Kauhi-Babas 16 pass from Keaunui-Demello (pass failed)

KAPAA—Kamalei Gonsalves 1 run (Rapozo kick)

RUSHING—Kailua: JJ Rezentes 7-45, Keaunui-Demello 4-16, Romeo Ortiz 4-8, Caysen Samson 4-2, Team 1-(minus-1). Kapaa: Daligdig 14-99, Simmons 28-86, 2-21, Chong 4-14, Kamalei Gonsalves 3-3, Sonny Thomas 1-2, Ryan Peters 1-1.Team 1-(minus-1).

PASSING—Kailua: Keaunui-Demello 16-25-3-241, Romeo 2-2-0-28. Kapaa: Daligdig 6-14-1-123.

RECEIVING—Kailua: Pocock 6-133, Isaiah Kaiu 3-34, Micah Sua 2-24, Rylan Akana 3-22, Max Kamai 1-21, Kauhi-Babas 1-16, Ortiz 1-10, Aizek Kaanoi 1-9. Kapaa: Gonsalves 4-59, Chong 1-41, Simmons 1-15.

LEILEHUA 40, LAHAINALUNA 13

Cameron Keeve rushed 20 times for 256 yards and four touchdowns, and Kyin Rivera-Galbraith carried the ball eight times for 112 yards and a score as the Mules beat the host Lunas.

Leilehua also scored on a Bennett Strobel’s 7-yard pass to Talon Tarpley, who finished 17 of 31 for 179 yards.

Leilehua will play at Konawaena on Friday at 7 p.m.

Lahainaluna scored on Jaeden-Ian Pascua’s 82-yard run and Ezekial Opunui’s 15-yard run.

The Mules gained 526 yards, while the Lunas finished with 249.

Leilehua (10-3) 6 14 14 6 — 40

Lahainaluna (6-5) 0 6 0 7 — 13

LEI—Cameron Keeve 19 run (kick failed)

LAH—Jaeden-Ian Pascua 82 run (kick failed)

LEI— Keeve 2 run (Rodel Alano kick)

LEI—Keeve 21 run (Alano kick)

LEI—Talon Tarpley 7 pass from Bennett Strobel (Alano kick)

LEI—Keeve 71 run (Alano kick)

LAH—Ezekial Opunui 15 run (Joseph Arcangel kick)

LEI—Kyin Rivera-Galbraith 51 run (kick blocked)

RUSHING—Leilehua: Keeve 20-256, Rivera-Galbraith 8-112, Dilen-Victor Dilwith 5-17, Strobel 2-(minus 9), Kevin Burke 1-(minus 29). Lahainaluna: Pascua 5-73, Opunui 9-46, Michael Rayray 4-33, Arcangel 8-22, Justice Gonsalves 3-20, Kahi Magno 3-18, Noa Olivera 3-13, Hoken Hironaka 3-9, Kyle Thomas 1-2, Ty Branco-Gomes 2-(minus 15).

PASSING—Leilehua: Strobel 17-31-0-179. Lahainaluna: Branco-Gomes 4-10-0-28, Pascua 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING—Leilehua: Tarpley 4-60, Trustin Gomes 4-33, Chaystin Senas 3-32, Brennan Kepaa 2-43; Rivera-Galbraith 1-7; Keola Seumanutafa-Bryant 1-2; Keeve 1-2; Miles Magaoay 1-0. Lahainaluna: Kaimiloa Kaina 2-20, Magno 2-8.

State Football Division II quarterfinals

Roosevelt 13, Kamehameha-Hawaii 7

At Ticky Vasconcellos Stadium

KS-Hawaii (11-2) 0 0 7 0 — 7

Roosevelt (10-2) 0 0 10 3 — 13

ROOS—Keawe Davis 2 pass from Ioane Kamanao (Journey DePeralta kick)

ROOS—FG DePeralta 18

KSH—Adam Perry 13 run (William Henderson kick)

ROOS—FG DePeralta 28

RUSHING—Kamehameha-Hawaii: Xander Hoopai 17-68, Perry 6-43, Dallas Enriquez 7-(minus 13). Roosevelt: Shaeden Sexton 15-54, Kamanao 8-(minus-28).

PASSING—Kamehameha-Hawaii: Perry 4-16-2-28. Roosevelt: Kamanao 21-30-2-211, Ka‘eo Bush 4-6-0-26.

RECEIVING—Kamehameha-Hawaii: Kealohi Ramos 3-19, Cole Walker 1-9. Roosevelt: Davis 8-66, Jerry Wu 6-85, Victor Silva 6-58, Wiliama Aarona 2-9, Taimane Souza-Fautanu 1-12, Kahiau Manini-HewLen 1-11, Javon Martin-Wolfe 1-(minus-4).

KAISER 30, PAC-FIVE 0

Jesse Shinagawa completed 10 of 14 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns, and also ran for a score as the Cougars defeated the Wolfpack at Farrington.

Shinagawa had a 45-yard scoring pass to Dillon Reis and a 65-yarder to Caleb Hamasaki for Kaiser, which will play Kauai next Saturday at 2 p.m. at Vidinha Stadium. Shinagawa also had a 9-yard scoring run.

The Cougars also scored on Taiyo Fuji’s 1-yard fumble return and a safety.

Kaiser had 346 total yards, while Pac-Five gained 140.

At Farrington

Kaiser (9-2) 7 7 7 9 — 30

Pac-Five (6-2) 0 0 0 0 — 0

KAIS—Taiyo Fuji 1 fumble return (Morgan White kick)

KAIS—Dillon Reis 45 pass from Jesse Shinagawa (White kick)

KAIS—Caleb Hamasaki 65 pass from Jesse Shinagawa (White kick)

KAIS—safety, punt blocked out of end zone

KAIS—Shinagawa 9 run (White kick)

RUSHING—Kaiser: Shinagawa 13-82, Blain Kupahu 8-37, Brady Kim 8-37, Reis 5-27; Aiden Leong 4-10; Rayne Sumida 1-(minus 3), Team 3-(minus 9). Pac-Five: Seth Miller 12-53, Elijah Connell-Chavez 9-29, Kalen Donate 5-26, Sean Fujimoto 1-3, Jerome “Rome” Lilio 1-3, Braden Sarahina 3-(minus 13), Team 3-(minus 34).

PASSING—Kaiser: Shinagawa 10-14-0-165. Pac-Five: Sarahina 2-12-1-66, Colten Amai-Nakagawa 1-6-0-7.

RECEIVING—Hamasaki 2-72, Reis 2-51, Zayden Ling 2-24, White 2-14, Kim 2-4. Pac-Five: Lilio 1-39, Avari Zion-Branch 1-27, Miller 1-7.