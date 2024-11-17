Rainbow Wahine volleyball team sweeps UCSD in salute to seniors
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii setter Kate Lang (10) celebrates with team mates after a service ace against the UC San Diego Tritons during the second set of a women’s NCAA volleyball game on Saturday in Honolulu.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
From right, Hawaii outside hitter Stella Adeyemi (1), libero Tayli Ikenaga (16), and outside hitter Tali Hakas (9) celebrates with team mates after a point against the UC San Diego Tritons during the second set of a women’s NCAA volleyball game on Saturday in Honolulu.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii senior Kate Lang embraces head coach Robyn Ah Mow during Senior Night festivities after the women’s NCAA volleyball game against the UC San Diego Tritons on Saturday in Honolulu.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii senior Tayli Ikenaga embraces head coach Robyn Ah Mow during Senior Night festivities after the women’s NCAA volleyball game against the UC San Diego Tritons on Saturday in Honolulu.