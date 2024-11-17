Signs of Hawaiian Life – Nov. 17, 2024

Les and Lawrene Char found a sweet reminder of home at the Alaska State Fair in Anchorage, where an Aloha Whip booth was selling Dole Whip. Their son Leland snapped the photo.

Hawaii Kai resident Rachel Fukumoto captured a shot of her daughter Ariana Fukumoto in London, England, where they found a pink Poke House. "Our family traveled to London and Paris to celebrate Ari's Punahou graduation," Rachel Fukumoto said.

"We were on the isle of Majorca off the coast of Spain. Our tour didn’t allow us time to stop and have a poke bowl, but we really wanted to. They looked Ono!" said Josie Vegas of Honolulu, who took in the sights with Daisy Chang and John Chang. Photo by Daisy Chang.

Did you spot a sign of Hawaiian life on your travels? To submit photos, check out our new, simple online submission form at staradvertiser.com/signs. You must fill out all required fields in order to be considered for publication. Photos must have a person in them and contain a “sign” of Hawaiian life. Email submissions and mailed photos are no longer accepted.

NOTE: If you have previously submitted photos by email or mail, there is no need to resubmit them.