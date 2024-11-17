Signs of Hawaiian Life – Nov. 17, 2024
"We were on the isle of Majorca off the coast of Spain. Our tour didn’t allow us time to stop and have a poke bowl, but we really wanted to. They looked Ono!" said Josie Vegas of Honolulu, who took in the sights with Daisy Chang and John Chang. Photo by Daisy Chang.
Hawaii Kai resident Rachel Fukumoto captured a shot of her daughter Ariana Fukumoto in London, England, where they found a pink Poke House. "Our family traveled to London and Paris to celebrate Ari's Punahou graduation," Rachel Fukumoto said.
Les and Lawrene Char found a sweet reminder of home at the Alaska State Fair in Anchorage, where an Aloha Whip booth was selling Dole Whip. Their son Leland snapped the photo.