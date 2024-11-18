Letter: America threatened by liberal wokeness, hatred

The survival of the United States as “the land of the free and the home of the brave” is at risk of becoming a fleeting memory, for the constitutional representative democracy experiment is threatened by the propaganda of the socialist left. Hatred and wokeness are the agenda, destroying the uniqueness of the only country where anyone can freely choose a path not mandated by the government (or the few privileged elites).

One only needs to look around to see the deterioration and increased hardships of the citizens and legal migrants of this unique and blessed country. It is incumbent for all who are able to now protect the individual rights and freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution. God bless us all.

Drew Kosora

Moiliili

EXPRESS YOURSELF

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter