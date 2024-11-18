Letter: GOP leanings presage harsh future for America

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

It seems there is one political party in America on the wrong side, morally and absolutely, of most every issue these days.

This party favors sexism over equal rights for women; racism over pluralism; militarism over diplomacy; segregation over integration; no choice over choice; bribes from polluters over the environment; obscene profits over workers rights; divisiveness over inclusiveness; cheap labor over population control and job security for American poor; and most sadly, un-American fascism over American democracy.

Despite the lies it got America to believe, this party — the GOP — will do nothing to help 95% of its members. It will make things far worse. Its “concepts of a plan” include fascism, pollution and tax cuts for the rich, which is all it ever offers America.

America’s nightmare for the poor and middle class is coming.

Michael Rueli

Kaimuki

