Letter: Right-wing hate not a good look for America

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

I’m tired of all the right-wing conservatives and Republicans trolling the liberals and Democrats after Donald Trump’s victory in the presidential election. They are all over social media and a lot of them have jumped on the bandwagon. Democrats who voted for Trump? Give me a break! The Republican Party should just take the victory and move on with whatever they’re planning for the future of America.

Also, stop trolling the actors, singers and others who supported Kamala Harris and the Democrats. The best way to protest is not to attend their movies, sporting events and concerts.

Hating one another is not a good image for America.

Howard Lee

Hawaii Kai

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter